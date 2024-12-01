2024 Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP Results & Report

Race Results & Report 2024 Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit

Weather: dry 19.2-18.3°C
Tarmac: dry 23.2-21.9°C
Humidity : 55-64%
Wind: 8.2-5.0 km/h South

Max Verstappen scored his 63rd race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Qatar F1 GP. It was his 9th race win of the 2024 season. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and led the race from start to finish. It was the 123rd race win for Red Bull Racing.

Classification 2024 Qatar GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:31:05.32357
2
26
216Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps57
5
22
381Australia Oscar Piastri
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps57
4
23
463United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps57
1
18
510France Pierre Gasly
France Alpine+0 laps57
11
10
655Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps57
7
13
714Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps57
8
6
824China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps57
12
4
920Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps57
10
2
104United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps57
3
9
1177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps57
13
0
1244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps57
6
0
1322Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps57
14
0
1430New Zealand Liam Lawson
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps57
17
0
1523Thailand Alex Albon
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap56
16
0
1627Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United States Haas+18 laps39
18
0
1711Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+19 laps38
9
0
1818Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+49 laps8
15
0
1943Argentina Franco Colapinto
United Kingdom Williams+57 laps0
19
0
2031France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+57 laps0
20
0

Penalties:

  • George Russel, Mercedes #63 - 5 sec. time penalty - Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car

Fastest lap: 1:22.384 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 (#4) in lap 56 @236.798 km/h

  2. Les

    George will now have learnt not to fire Max up , as if Max needs anything to make him more competitive.
    That's an exclamatiom mark on his 4th WDC.
    McLaren have nothing to complain about for Lando's penalty. Everybody knows the rules for ignoring yellow flags.
    Not impressed with Stella, he should know the rules. He would have been the one crying the loudest if Max had done that and not got a 10 sec penalty.
    Can't help but thinking Wolff was behind George trying so hard to get Max a penalty.

  3. Jere Jyrälä

    As expected, a somewhat DRS Train race apart from lap 1 & the SC neutralizations, but some added close racing in the mix as well thanks to those later neutralizations.
    Two rookie errors by Hulkenberg, a great race by both Gasly & Zhou, especially the latter, but also decent drives by Alonso & Magnussen.
    Lando's error was also silly, although Max was still too fast to beat on pure pace.

