2024 Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP Results & Report

Race Results & Report 2024 Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit
Weather: dry 19.2-18.3°C
Tarmac: dry 23.2-21.9°C
Humidity : 55-64%
Wind: 8.2-5.0 km/h South
Max Verstappen scored his 63rd race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Qatar F1 GP. It was his 9th race win of the 2024 season. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and led the race from start to finish. It was the 123rd race win for Red Bull Racing.
Classification 2024 Qatar GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:31:05.323
|57
|2
|26
|2
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|57
|5
|22
|3
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|57
|4
|23
|4
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|57
|1
|18
|5
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|57
|11
|10
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|57
|7
|13
|7
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|57
|8
|6
|8
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|57
|12
|4
|9
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|57
|10
|2
|10
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|57
|3
|9
|11
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|57
|13
|0
|12
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|57
|6
|0
|13
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+0 laps
|57
|14
|0
|14
|30
| Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0 laps
|57
|17
|0
|15
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|56
|16
|0
|16
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+18 laps
|39
|18
|0
|17
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+19 laps
|38
|9
|0
|18
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+49 laps
|8
|15
|0
|19
|43
| Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+57 laps
|0
|19
|0
|20
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+57 laps
|0
|20
|0
Penalties:
- George Russel, Mercedes #63 - 5 sec. time penalty - Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car
Fastest lap: 1:22.384 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 (#4) in lap 56 @236.798 km/h
|2024 Qatar F1 GP Results
|FP1 2024 Qatar F1 GP
|SQuali 2023 Qatar F1 GP
|Sprint 2024 Qatar F1 GP
|Quali 2024 Qatar F1 GP
|Start grid 2024 Qatar F1 GP
✅ Check out F1 Standings 2024 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2024 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Results are just as they should be, in the final analysis
George will now have learnt not to fire Max up , as if Max needs anything to make him more competitive.
That's an exclamatiom mark on his 4th WDC.
McLaren have nothing to complain about for Lando's penalty. Everybody knows the rules for ignoring yellow flags.
Not impressed with Stella, he should know the rules. He would have been the one crying the loudest if Max had done that and not got a 10 sec penalty.
Can't help but thinking Wolff was behind George trying so hard to get Max a penalty.
As expected, a somewhat DRS Train race apart from lap 1 & the SC neutralizations, but some added close racing in the mix as well thanks to those later neutralizations.
Two rookie errors by Hulkenberg, a great race by both Gasly & Zhou, especially the latter, but also decent drives by Alonso & Magnussen.
Lando's error was also silly, although Max was still too fast to beat on pure pace.
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.