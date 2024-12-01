2024 Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP Results & Report

Event:

Weather: dry 19.2-18.3°C

Tarmac: dry 23.2-21.9°C

Humidity : 55-64%

Wind: 8.2-5.0 km/h South

Max Verstappen scored his 63rd race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Qatar F1 GP. It was his 9th race win of the 2024 season. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and led the race from start to finish. It was the 123rd race win for Red Bull Racing.

Classification 2024 Qatar GP

Penalties:

George Russel, Mercedes #63 - 5 sec. time penalty - Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car

Fastest lap: 1:22.384 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 (#4) in lap 56 @236.798 km/h

2024 Qatar F1 GP Results Start grid 2024 Qatar F1 GP

