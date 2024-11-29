Event:

Weather: dry 18.2°C

Tarmac: dry 21.5°C

Wind: 5.4 km/h South

Wind: 5.4 km/h South

Norris Secures Sprint Pole in Qatar as McLaren Shines Bright

The Lusail International Circuit delivered an electrifying Sprint Qualifying session under the floodlights, setting the grid for the highly anticipated 19-lap Sprint race. With just two rounds remaining in the 2024 Formula 1 season, tensions ran high, and McLaren emerged as the team to beat.

Norris on Top: McLaren Dominates Sprint Qualifying

Lando Norris stormed to Sprint pole position with a blistering lap, outpacing George Russell by mere fractions and putting McLaren firmly in the driver’s seat for Saturday’s race. Oscar Piastri, last year’s pole-sitter, settled for third after a competitive but challenging session. Norris, determined to bounce back from recent disappointments, expressed his satisfaction, saying:

"We came here to get pole, and job done today. The track is incredibly fast, and it felt amazing to push the limits."

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella praised the team’s performance, highlighting their competitiveness on medium tires and their ability to fend off close threats from Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ferrari and Mercedes Show Promise but Fall Short

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz kept Ferrari in contention, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively. Sainz's late push in SQ3 bumped Max Verstappen to sixth, while Mercedes’ Russell impressed with a lap that secured him a front-row start alongside Norris. However, both teams face an uphill battle to challenge McLaren’s dominance in the Sprint.

Gasly Wins Midfield Battle

Pierre Gasly claimed sixth, narrowly edging out Nico Hülkenberg and Liam Lawson, who finished seventh and eighth. The Alpine driver’s efforts might prove pivotal in the battle for sixth place in the constructors' standings, where Alpine, Haas, and AlphaTauri are locked in a tight contest.

Elimination Drama in SQ1 and SQ2

Sergio Pérez’s woes continued as the Red Bull driver was eliminated in SQ1, alongside Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu, and rookie Franco Colapinto. The session’s intensity escalated in SQ2, where Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, and Kevin Magnussen failed to progress. Alonso’s elimination was particularly surprising given Aston Martin’s usual competitiveness under the lights.

Late Thrills in SQ3

As the final segment unfolded, Norris showcased his dominance by delivering a lap that left his rivals trailing. While Piastri briefly held second, Russell’s last-gasp effort secured him P2, keeping the pressure on McLaren. Despite attempts from Leclerc and Sainz, Ferrari couldn’t crack the top three, leaving them to plot their strategy for the Sprint.

What’s Next?

The Sprint race promises high-speed drama as Norris looks to convert pole into victory, emulating Piastri’s success at this track last year. With McLaren aiming to extend their lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings, and Mercedes seeking redemption, fans can expect fireworks under the Lusail floodlights.

The Sprint race begins at 17:00 local time (14:00 UTC), with medium tires likely to play a crucial role. Will McLaren maintain their advantage, or will Mercedes and Ferrari turn the tables? Stay tuned to find out!

The pole position lap time of last year's Sprint qualifying was a 1:24.454, set by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL60.

Sprint Quali Times Table 2024 Qatar GP

