Qualifying Report & Results 2024 Qatar F1 Sprint

Qualifying Report & Results 2024 Qatar F1 Sprint
29 November 2024 by    3 min read

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit

Weather:  dry  18.2°C
Tarmac: dry  21.5°C
Humidity : 650%
Wind: 5.4 km/h South

Norris Secures Sprint Pole in Qatar as McLaren Shines Bright

The Lusail International Circuit delivered an electrifying Sprint Qualifying session under the floodlights, setting the grid for the highly anticipated 19-lap Sprint race. With just two rounds remaining in the 2024 Formula 1 season, tensions ran high, and McLaren emerged as the team to beat.

Norris on Top: McLaren Dominates Sprint Qualifying

Lando Norris stormed to Sprint pole position with a blistering lap, outpacing George Russell by mere fractions and putting McLaren firmly in the driver’s seat for Saturday’s race. Oscar Piastri, last year’s pole-sitter, settled for third after a competitive but challenging session. Norris, determined to bounce back from recent disappointments, expressed his satisfaction, saying:
"We came here to get pole, and job done today. The track is incredibly fast, and it felt amazing to push the limits."

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella praised the team’s performance, highlighting their competitiveness on medium tires and their ability to fend off close threats from Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ferrari and Mercedes Show Promise but Fall Short

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz kept Ferrari in contention, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively. Sainz's late push in SQ3 bumped Max Verstappen to sixth, while Mercedes’ Russell impressed with a lap that secured him a front-row start alongside Norris. However, both teams face an uphill battle to challenge McLaren’s dominance in the Sprint.

Gasly Wins Midfield Battle

Pierre Gasly claimed sixth, narrowly edging out Nico Hülkenberg and Liam Lawson, who finished seventh and eighth. The Alpine driver’s efforts might prove pivotal in the battle for sixth place in the constructors' standings, where Alpine, Haas, and AlphaTauri are locked in a tight contest.

Elimination Drama in SQ1 and SQ2

Sergio Pérez’s woes continued as the Red Bull driver was eliminated in SQ1, alongside Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu, and rookie Franco Colapinto. The session’s intensity escalated in SQ2, where Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, and Kevin Magnussen failed to progress. Alonso’s elimination was particularly surprising given Aston Martin’s usual competitiveness under the lights.

Late Thrills in SQ3

As the final segment unfolded, Norris showcased his dominance by delivering a lap that left his rivals trailing. While Piastri briefly held second, Russell’s last-gasp effort secured him P2, keeping the pressure on McLaren. Despite attempts from Leclerc and Sainz, Ferrari couldn’t crack the top three, leaving them to plot their strategy for the Sprint.

What’s Next?

The Sprint race promises high-speed drama as Norris looks to convert pole into victory, emulating Piastri’s success at this track last year. With McLaren aiming to extend their lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings, and Mercedes seeking redemption, fans can expect fireworks under the Lusail floodlights.

The Sprint race begins at 17:00 local time (14:00 UTC), with medium tires likely to play a crucial role. Will McLaren maintain their advantage, or will Mercedes and Ferrari turn the tables? Stay tuned to find out!

The pole position lap time of last year's Sprint qualifying was a 1:24.454, set by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL60.

Sprint Quali Times Table 2024 Qatar GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:21.3561:21.2311:21.01216
263George RussellMercedes1:22.0211:21.4881:21.07516
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:22.2181:21.5481:21.17116
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:21.8381:21.8091:21.28119
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:22.1561:21.8181:21.30818
61Max VerstappenRed Bull1:22.0331:21.7841:21.31521
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:22.1511:21.7341:21.47419
810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:22.5861:22.3521:21.97819
927Nico HülkenbergHaas1:22.5691:22.3181:22.08815
1030Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:22.7051:22.3931:22.57720
1114Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:22.4991:22.43312
1223Alex AlbonWilliams1:22.7051:22.52614
1377Valtteri BottasSauber1:22.5061:22.53813
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:22.5221:22.59914
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:22.5601:22.73814
1611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:22.7187
1722Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:22.7227
1831Esteban OconAlpine1:22.9067
1924Zhou GuanyuSauber1:22.9488
2043Franco ColapintoWilliams1:23.4238

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2024 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.