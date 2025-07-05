Results & Report Third Free Practice 2025 British F1 GP

Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 20°C

Tarmac: dry 25°C

Humidity : 70%

Wind: 5.7 km/h South-West

Pressure: 996 mb

Leclerc Fastest Amid Chaos in Final Practice at Silverstone

Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and… chaos: FP3 had it all

A Cool Start to a Hot Session

Saturday morning at Silverstone began under moody skies, the cooler temperatures a stark contrast to Friday’s sun-soaked action. With the air temperature at just 20°C and the track hovering at 25°C, teams were braced for a significant shake-up in the competitive order during the third and final free practice of the 2025 British Grand Prix.

The crowd, draped in Union Jacks and hoping for a British boost, had every reason to expect fireworks. After all, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris had shared top honours on Friday, and Saturday’s session was the final dress rehearsal before qualifying.

But few could’ve predicted the chaos that would unfold.

Ferrari Show Intent as Hamilton Eyes Home Glory

Ferrari had already raised eyebrows on Friday with their new floor upgrade, which seemed to transform the car’s performance. And with Silverstone’s most successful driver—nine-time winner Lewis Hamilton—now donning red, the Tifosi had reason to dream.

Hamilton wasted no time heading out early on soft tyres, quickly setting the pace and showing he meant business. But Charles Leclerc wasn’t about to play wingman. The Monegasque driver delivered a statement lap—a blistering 1m25.922s—that would ultimately remain unbeaten, despite the chaos that followed.

Kimi Antonelli, Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement, also impressed. The Italian rookie went third fastest on his second push lap, just half a second off Leclerc. But even he admitted over team radio that he’d had a “moment,” a sign of just how on the limit everyone was.

McLaren and Verstappen Keep Ferrari Honest

McLaren continued to look strong. Oscar Piastri finally matched Lando Norris’ Friday pace and went P2, just 0.068s behind Leclerc. The Aussie’s consistency across the session hinted that he might be a dark horse for pole.

Norris, meanwhile, wasn’t far off either, trading fastest laps with his teammate early on before traffic and red flags disrupted his rhythm.

Max Verstappen, as always, refused to be left out. He wrangled his RB21 around Silverstone’s sweeping corners with aggression, setting the fastest first sector at one point. His run wasn’t the tidiest, but it was quick—good enough for P3, just 0.019s off Piastri.

Zak Brown summed it up nicely: “Ferrari look strong, Max is in the mix, and we know what our boys can do. It’s going to be close.”

Russell & Mercedes Lurk in the Shadows

Mercedes looked revitalised in the cooler weather. George Russell went P4, just a couple tenths shy of the top, while Antonelli slotted into fifth with a solid run before backing off. The Silver Arrows’ pace, especially on the softs, looked promising, and if the temperature stays low, they might just be contenders for pole.

As F1TV’s Billy Monger put it: “Red Bull pull off magic overnight, but don’t sleep on Mercedes when it’s cool out here.”

Red Flags & Rookie Mayhem

Then came the chaos.

First, a red flag for debris in Stowe ruined several flying laps—most notably Hamilton’s. The Brit was purple in the first sector and had just nailed a personal best in sector two before being forced to abort. A potential session-topping lap, lost to a tiny shard of carbon fibre.

Then came the big incidents.

Gabriel Bortoleto, still adapting to his full-time F1 seat, spun coming through the high-speed section. His rear tyre clipped the grass and bounced violently, damaging his suspension and ending his session early. Thankfully, he climbed out unhurt.

Before the dust had even settled, Ollie Bearman stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Replays showed him locking up heavily into pit lane entry—under red flag conditions—and slamming into the barriers. His front wing and nose cone were destroyed. That could draw the stewards' attention, as crashing under red flags is never a good look.

It was a bitter blow for Bearman, who had briefly been running as high as P6.

Who Didn’t Show Their Hand?

With all the disruptions, several drivers never got a proper qualifying simulation in. Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto and Bortoleto all had laps ruined or abandoned. That leaves a big question mark over where they stand heading into qualifying.

And even for those at the top, the margins are razor-thin. The top four—Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen and Russell—were covered by just over two-tenths of a second. Throw in Norris and Hamilton, and we’re staring down a five, maybe six-way fight for pole.

The Stage is Set

Silverstone is simmering with tension. Ferrari are flying. McLaren are confident. Red Bull have found form. Mercedes are lurking. And the rookies are either making headlines or rebuilding their cars.

As qualifying approaches, the only certainty is uncertainty. It’s Britain. It’s Silverstone. It’s wide open.

Bring it on.

FP3 Times Table 2025 British GP

The quickest sector times during this FP3 where:

27.534 sec. by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF-25. 35.337 sec. by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-25. 23.331 sec. by Oscar Piastri, Mercedes W15.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP3 was a 1:37,529 min, driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W15 on wet track.

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: