Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

As the engines cool down from a nail-biting Saturday at Silverstone, the stage is now set for what promises to be one of the most dramatic British Grands Prix in recent memory. Round 12 of the 2025 Formula 1 season delivered a Qualifying session full of twists, track limits drama, near-misses, and championship-level precision — and it's left us with a starting grid that's a pure racing fan’s dream.

Max Verstappen once again proved why he's still the benchmark in modern F1 by snatching pole position in the dying seconds with a mighty lap that edged out both McLaren drivers by mere hundredths. But while Verstappen will lead the pack when the lights go out, the thunderous support from the home crowd will be roaring for one of their own to dethrone the reigning champion.

Oscar Piastri lines up alongside the Dutchman on the front row, while crowd favourite Lando Norris will launch from third in what could be his best chance yet to win on home soil. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton aren't far behind either, and you can be sure both Mercedes drivers are smelling opportunity – especially with the weather radar flashing warnings of potential showers rolling in before lights out.

Meanwhile, penalties have shaken up the grid order further down. Youngsters like Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli were hit with grid drops, while veteran Fernando Alonso and surprise Q3 entrant Pierre Gasly find themselves in intriguing positions that could see them capitalise on chaos.

So, whether you're a die-hard Verstappen fan, a hopeful Brit backing Norris, or just a neutral longing for wheel-to-wheel combat, this starting grid is loaded with storylines, talent, and just enough unpredictability to set Silverstone alight.

Here’s how all 20 drivers will line up on the grid for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone…

F1 Starting Grid 2025 British GP

