Starting Grid 2025 British Formula 1 Grand Prix
5 July 2025

Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

As the engines cool down from a nail-biting Saturday at Silverstone, the stage is now set for what promises to be one of the most dramatic British Grands Prix in recent memory. Round 12 of the 2025 Formula 1 season delivered a Qualifying session full of twists, track limits drama, near-misses, and championship-level precision — and it's left us with a starting grid that's a pure racing fan’s dream.

Max Verstappen once again proved why he's still the benchmark in modern F1 by snatching pole position in the dying seconds with a mighty lap that edged out both McLaren drivers by mere hundredths. But while Verstappen will lead the pack when the lights go out, the thunderous support from the home crowd will be roaring for one of their own to dethrone the reigning champion.

Oscar Piastri lines up alongside the Dutchman on the front row, while crowd favourite Lando Norris will launch from third in what could be his best chance yet to win on home soil. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton aren't far behind either, and you can be sure both Mercedes drivers are smelling opportunity – especially with the weather radar flashing warnings of potential showers rolling in before lights out.

Meanwhile, penalties have shaken up the grid order further down. Youngsters like Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli were hit with grid drops, while veteran Fernando Alonso and surprise Q3 entrant Pierre Gasly find themselves in intriguing positions that could see them capitalise on chaos.

So, whether you're a die-hard Verstappen fan, a hopeful Brit backing Norris, or just a neutral longing for wheel-to-wheel combat, this starting grid is loaded with storylines, talent, and just enough unpredictability to set Silverstone alight.

Here’s how all 20 drivers will line up on the grid for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone…

F1 Starting Grid 2025 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:24,892
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:24,995+0,103s
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:25,010+0,118s
463George RussellMercedes1:25,029+0,137s
544Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:25,095+0,203s
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:25,121+0,229s
714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:25,621+0,729s
810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:25,785+0,893s
955Carlos SainzWilliams1:25,746+0,854s
1012*Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:25,374+0,482s
1122Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:25,826+0,934s
126Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:25,864+0,972s
1323Alex AlbonWilliams1:25,889+0,997s
1431Esteban OconHaas1:25,950+1,058s
1530Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:26,440+1,548s
165Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:26,446+1,554s
1718Lance StrollAston Martin1:26,504+1,612s
1887*Oliver BearmanHaas1:25,471+0,579s
1927Nico HülkenbergSauber1:26,574+1,682s
2043Franco ColapintoAlpine1:27,060+2,168s

