Results & Report Second Free Practice 2025 British F1 GP

Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 25°C

Tarmac: dry 41°C

Humidity : 35%

Wind: 10.8 km/h South-West

Pressure: 1006 mb

Norris Dominates FP2 at Silverstone as McLaren Leads Ferrari & Mercedes

The battle lines are drawn at Silverstone, and the British crowd couldn’t have asked for a better start to their home Grand Prix weekend. Lando Norris put in a lightning-quick lap to top the second practice session, sending the chrome-liveried McLaren surging to the top of the timesheets and firing a warning shot at rivals Ferrari and Mercedes.

Here’s how the session unfolded on a gusty, sun-drenched Friday afternoon.

McLaren Sparkles, Norris Shines

Lando Norris is riding high right now — and you can tell. With five straight sessions over teammate Oscar Piastri under his belt, the Brit made it six in a row today by clocking a 1:25.816, nearly four-tenths faster than anyone else. His lap was not only quick, it was faster than last year’s pole time. He’s clearly dialled in at Silverstone and chasing a long-awaited home victory.

Piastri, meanwhile, was solid if unspectacular in P4. But given he leads the championship by 15 points over Norris, this intra-team scrap is only getting tastier.

Hamilton Quick in Scarlet Red

Lewis Hamilton continued his strong British GP form — only now, he's doing it in Ferrari red. After topping FP1, the seven-time champ looked on song again in FP2, finishing third fastest and just three-tenths off Norris. It’s a welcome sight for the Tifosi, who haven’t seen Hamilton on the top step of the podium since Miami.

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, slotted into P2 — proving Ferrari’s updated floor is delivering the goods. Though he wasn’t fully happy with the car’s balance, his pace was undeniable.

Sainz Spins for Williams, But Shows Promise

Carlos Sainz, now donning Williams blue, had a rollercoaster session. He suffered a spin at Turn 7 that nearly caused a clash with Hamilton and Hulkenberg, prompting the stewards to note the incident for an unsafe rejoin. But once he got back in rhythm, Sainz showed flashes of pace — and Williams looked genuinely competitive on long runs.

Teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, fresh from a strong Austria weekend, again impressed with his consistency and looks ready to challenge the midfield regulars — and maybe even sneak into Q3.

Midfield Mix-Up: Hadjar, Lawson & Stroll Surprise

The Racing Bulls duo of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson were once again punching above their weight. Hadjar momentarily climbed as high as P3 and eventually settled into the top eight, showing that the team has brought a very competitive package to Silverstone. Lawson wasn’t far off either, finishing inside the top 10.

Lance Stroll also benefitted from Aston Martin’s latest upgrades (finally fitted to both cars), and the Canadian ended up a respectable P7 — notably ahead of teammate Alonso. There’s clearly progress happening behind the scenes in green.

Red Bull Struggle… Again

It was another off day for Red Bull. Max Verstappen was late to join the session and never really looked comfortable in the RB21, which appeared to suffer from persistent understeer. He ended the session in P9, a position he’ll want to forget quickly. With teammate Sergio Perez continuing to struggle near the bottom half of the grid, the team has work to do — and fast.

Team insiders suggest overnight changes are coming, but the reigning world champions are clearly on the back foot this weekend.

Mercedes: Cooling Off in Every Way

With George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel, Mercedes looked somewhat off the pace after a promising FP1. Antonelli showed glimpses of brilliance, briefly topping the timesheets before the soft-tyre runs. He ended up P6, while Russell was just behind in P8. Both drivers are hoping Saturday’s cooler conditions and possible rain will level the playing field.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted that there are no more major upgrades coming this season — meaning it’s now down to setup, execution, and a bit of Silverstone luck.

Alpine and Tsunoda in Trouble

It was a session to forget for Alpine. Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly found themselves anchored at the bottom of the timesheets — and with this track’s power demands, it doesn’t look like things will get much better by Sunday.

Yuki Tsunoda, returning to his cockpit after Ollie Lindblad's FP1 appearance, looked rusty and ended down in P15. With gusty winds and unpredictable grip levels, it was always going to be a tricky session to rebuild confidence.

Weather Watch and What’s Next

There’s rain in the forecast for Saturday — although it looks less certain than earlier in the week. Cooler conditions could shuffle the pack, especially helping teams like Mercedes and potentially Red Bull. FP3 starts at 11:30 local time, with qualifying kicking off at 15:00.

If today’s session is anything to go by, we’re in for an electrifying qualifying battle between McLaren and Ferrari — with Williams and Racing Bulls lurking in the shadows. And don’t count out Hamilton under stormy skies on home soil.

FP2 Times Table 2025 British GP

The quickest sector times during this FP2 where:

27.810 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39. 34.396 sec. by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-25. 23.570 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:27,420 min, driven by Lando Norris with McLaren MCL38

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: