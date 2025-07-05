Qualifying Report & Results 2025 British F1 Grand Prix

Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit
Weather: dry 16.4°C
Tarmac: dry 24.6°C
Humidity : 75.0%
Wind: 5.7 km/h South
Verstappen Strikes Back at Silverstone: Pole Position Snatched in a Thrilling Qualifying Showdown
Max Verstappen scored his 45th F1 GP pole position today. The Red Bull Racing driver will start from P1 at Sunday's 2025 British F1 Grand Prix for the third time at Silverstone. It was his fifth pole of the season for the Dutch driver and the 109th pole for Red Bull Racing.
🔥 Silverstone Delivers a Classic: Verstappen Holds Off McLaren Duo for British GP Pole
If you thought Silverstone would hand pole to a Brit on a silver platter, think again. Max Verstappen dug deep and delivered a stunner of a lap to claim pole position for the 2025 British Grand Prix, beating both McLaren drivers—Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris—by the finest of margins. With weather threats looming and competitive gaps razor-thin, this was one for the history books.
🟢 Q1: Colapinto Crashes Out Early, Chaos Ensues
As the clock started ticking in Q1, the 20 drivers hit the track on softs, hoping to set early banker laps before the notoriously unpredictable British skies had their say. But it was Franco Colapinto who provided the first twist in the tale, spinning and clipping the wall at the final corner. The red flags came out with just under seven minutes left on the clock, ending the Argentine’s session prematurely.
When the green lights returned, it was a mad dash for survival. Alex Albon briefly shone, while Bearman, Tsunoda, and Alonso flirted with danger. Ferrari rolled the dice by fuelling Leclerc and Hamilton for just one flying lap each—risky business that almost saw the Mercedes man eliminated. In the end, the unlucky five were:
Eliminated in Q1:
16. Liam Lawson
17. Gabriel Bortoleto
18. Lance Stroll
19. Nico Hülkenberg
20. Franco Colapinto
🟡 Q2: Ferrari Survives, Gasly Shocks, Sainz Sinks
Q2 kicked off with Verstappen on fresh softs, looking sharp and committed, while the Ferrari camp once again opted for used rubber. The track continued to evolve, and the tension was palpable. At the midpoint, Norris led from Verstappen and Piastri—but the battle was far from over.
Drama peaked in the final minutes. Gasly squeezed into P10 to sneak into Q3, knocking out Tsunoda. Antonelli's late flyer pushed Sainz down to 11th, sealing the Spaniard’s fate. Meanwhile, Mercedes found themselves scratching their heads again—Hamilton just made it through, but Antonelli looked off the pace despite his Friday promise.
Eliminated in Q2:
11. Carlos Sainz
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Isack Hadjar
14. Alex Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
🔴 Q3: Verstappen Nails It, McLaren Blink, Ferrari Falter
With the track finally reaching its warmest point of the day, the fight for pole was on. Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen—five legitimate contenders. Throw in Alonso, Leclerc, Bearman, Antonelli, and Gasly, and it was a 10-horse race.
Piastri set the early benchmark with a blistering 1:24.995, while Norris came close but admitted to a small error that cost him time. Hamilton and Leclerc both looked scruffy, and Russell surged late to temporarily grab second. Verstappen? He waited. He bided his time.
And then... boom.
A mega lap from the Dutchman, purple sectors where it mattered, and a final time of 1:24.892—good enough for pole by just 0.103s from Piastri. Norris slotted into P3, a mere 0.015s behind his teammate. Russell missed out on a front row spot by just 0.019s. The top four? Split by less than two-tenths. Peak Silverstone.
📉 Frustration at Ferrari
For all their early promise and Leclerc's FP3 heroics, Ferrari stumbled when it counted. Leclerc blamed himself on the radio, while Hamilton’s early Q2 scare highlighted Ferrari’s gamble with tyre strategy. Both drivers will need the rain—and some serious race pace—to bring themselves back into contention on Sunday.
💬 Driver Reactions
Verstappen:
"It was tricky with the wind, very sensitive. But this track demands commitment—and we nailed it. A huge boost for the team."
Piastri:
"The first lap was mega, the last one a bit messy. Maybe I left something on the table—but we’re right in it for tomorrow."
Norris:
"Good qualifying, can’t be too upset with P3. Max was quick today, but I’ll be gunning for it in front of the home fans."
🌧️ Weather Watch: Thunderstorms Incoming?
The forecast? Spicy. Thunderstorms are expected before lights out at 15:00 local time on Sunday. The rain could spice things up, especially for teams like Ferrari and Aston Martin, who hope to make up ground.
⚔️ Race Day Outlook: Four-Way Fight Incoming?
McLaren look razor-sharp through the corners, Red Bull is king on the straights, and Mercedes... well, Russell is lurking. Ferrari still holds promise if the weather delivers chaos.
With less than two-tenths covering the top four and the British crowd roaring for a home victory, Sunday at Silverstone is shaping up to be box office.
Don’t miss it. Sunday’s 2025 British Grand Prix could be the showdown of the season. And you know where to follow it all – right here on F1-Fansite.com.
Qualifying Times 2024 British GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:25.886
|1:25.316
|1:24.892
|18
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:25.963
|1:25.316
|1:24.995
|21
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:26.123
|1:25.231
|1:25.010
|20
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:26.236
|1:25.637
|1:25.029
|19
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:26.296
|1:25.084
|1:25.095
|19
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:26.186
|1:25.133
|1:25.121
|21
|7
|12
|*Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:26.265
|1:25.620
|1:25.374
|18
|8
|87
|*Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:26.005
|1:25.534
|1:25.471
|18
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:26.108
|1:25.593
|1:25.621
|15
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:26.328
|1:25.711
|1:25.785
|21
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:26.175
|1:25.746
|12
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:26.275
|1:25.826
|13
|13
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:26.177
|1:25.864
|12
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:26.093
|1:25.889
|13
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:26.136
|1:25.950
|12
|16
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:26.440
|6
|17
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:26.446
|9
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:26.504
|9
|19
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:26.574
|9
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:27.060
|6
Notes:
- Kimi Antonelli (#12) will receive a three places grid penalty and will start from P10 with the Mercedes W16.
- Oliver Bearman (#87) will receive a ten places grid penalty and will start from P18 with the Haas VF-25.
The quickest sector times during this qualifying session where:
- 27.493 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB21.
- 33.973 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB21.
- 23.222 sec. by George Russell (Mercedes W16).
Last years quickest qualifying lap time was a 1:25.819 min, driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W15.
A close & exciting qualifying with Max managing to pull off one of his occasional magic laps, albeit race pace is another matter.
What an error by Colapinto & Bearman ultimately threw away all possible points chances under normal circumstances for a totally avoidable car control loss.
Gasly also managed to pull off another decent qualifying, considering Alpine's weaknesses.
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.