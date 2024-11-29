Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 20.2°C

Tarmac: dry 25.2°C

Humidity : 59%

Wind: 14.4 m/s South

Leclerc Leads the Pack in First Practice at Qatar Grand Prix

The 2024 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend kicked off with an intense and revealing FP1 session at the Lusail International Circuit. Charles Leclerc emerged as the fastest driver in this lone practice session, as Ferrari and McLaren heated up their battle for supremacy in the constructors' championship. Here's a detailed rundown of the action.

Leclerc Tops the Timing Sheets

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace in FP1 with a blistering lap of 1:21.953, leaving McLaren's Lando Norris just 0.136 seconds behind. Rookie standout Oscar Piastri completed the top three, demonstrating McLaren's formidable pace on a circuit predicted to suit their car's high-speed strengths. Carlos Sainz, despite an aborted flying lap due to a mistake, rounded out the Ferrari-McLaren duel.

Midfield Mayhem: Surprises in the Top Ten

Behind the leading teams, Yuki Tsunoda showcased AlphaTauri's potential by securing fifth place, followed by Valtteri Bottas in sixth for Alfa Romeo. Lance Stroll, George Russell, Alex Albon, and Lewis Hamilton completed the top ten, representing a mixed bag of teams. Notably, Albon overcame reliability woes from Las Vegas, while Russell's session was marked by complaints about his brakes.

Track Limits and Driver Errors Add Drama

The session was not without its share of mistakes. Max Verstappen dipped into the gravel at Turn 15, while Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also ran wide, testing the limits of the Lusail circuit. Piastri, who won the Sprint race here last year, seems determined to repeat his success but fell short of matching Leclerc's pace.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' Russell struggled with brake issues, describing them as having "not much bite." Despite this, he managed to stay in the mix, albeit not at the sharp end of the field.

Teams Face Strategic Challenges in Sprint Weekend Format

With this being a Sprint weekend, FP1 was the only practice session before Sprint Qualifying. Teams scrambled to balance their focus on setup refinement, tyre evaluations, and race simulations. Ferrari and Williams experimented with hard tyres early on, while most others opted for mediums. Alpine notably saved their soft tyre allocation for Saturday, limiting Pierre Gasly's performance potential in FP1.

Red Bull's Quiet Start Amid High Expectations

While Leclerc stole the spotlight, Red Bull's session was relatively subdued. Verstappen, sporting his golden helmet adorned with four championship stars, started strong but ultimately finished outside the top three. Sergio Perez struggled down in P18 after catching traffic during his flying lap, adding to Red Bull's mixed fortunes.

Constructors' Championship Battle Intensifies

The fight for second place in the constructors' championship between Ferrari and McLaren took center stage, with just 24 points separating the teams. Ferrari's intra-team dynamics will be under scrutiny, particularly as Carlos Sainz is set to leave for Williams next season. For McLaren, this weekend represents their best chance to clinch their first constructors’ title since 1998.

In the end the quickest sector times were:

Sector 1: 30.272 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL38)

Sector 2: 27.650 sec. by Valterri Bottas (Sauber C44)

Sector 3: 25.349 sec. by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF-24)

The quickest FP1 lap time in last outing back in 2023 was a 1:27.428 min set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Qatar GP

