The 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered a thrilling spectacle under the lights of the iconic Strip. Mercedes celebrated a dominant 1-2 finish, with George Russell taking a commanding win from pole position and Lewis Hamilton surging from P10 to second. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth world championship in style, solidifying his status among F1’s greats. Here’s how the race unfolded.

Russell Dominates From Pole to Finish

George Russell delivered a flawless performance to secure his second win of the season. After a clean getaway at the start, Russell maintained a strong lead throughout the 50-lap race, even under pressure from his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamilton. With strategic pit stops and excellent tyre management, Russell was untouchable in the Las Vegas night.

“Vegas is a crazy place, and this win feels incredible,” Russell said post-race. “To have a dominant weekend and finish with a Mercedes 1-2 is just perfect.”

Hamilton’s Stunning Recovery Drive

Starting from a disappointing P10 after a mistake in qualifying, Hamilton showcased his racing prowess by climbing through the field. By Lap 32, he overtook Verstappen for third and set his sights on the podium. A late-race push saw Hamilton secure second place, completing a memorable weekend for Mercedes.

“I’m thrilled with how the car felt today. If we keep this pace in the next races, we can challenge even more,” Hamilton said.

Verstappen: Champion Once Again

Despite finishing fifth, Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive drivers’ title. The Dutchman’s consistency over a challenging season paid off, as he gathered enough points to clinch the championship with two races to spare.

“This season has been tough, but I’ve learned so much,” Verstappen reflected. “To stand here as a four-time champion is a dream come true.”

Ferrari Falters Despite Strong Qualifying

Ferrari’s night in Las Vegas was one of mixed emotions. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc started P2 and P4, respectively, but strategy missteps and tyre struggles cost them a better result. Sainz managed to claim the final podium spot, while Leclerc finished fourth after a tense battle with Verstappen.

“I’m not happy with some of the calls tonight,” Sainz admitted. “We’ll analyze everything and come back stronger.”

McLaren’s Title Hopes Under Threat

McLaren struggled for pace throughout the race, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. The team’s constructors’ championship lead over Ferrari shrank to just 24 points, adding pressure as the season nears its conclusion.

“We’ll bounce back in Qatar. That track should suit us better,” Norris said.

Haas Leapfrogs Alpine

In a remarkable turn of events, Haas moved ahead of Alpine in the constructors’ standings by a single point. Nico Hulkenberg delivered an impressive P8 finish, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly suffered a mechanical failure after a stellar qualifying effort.

“It’s great to see the hard work paying off,” Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said. “We’ll fight to hold onto this position.”

Looking Ahead: Two Races Remain

As the 2024 season approaches its climax, Formula 1 heads to Qatar and Abu Dhabi for the final two rounds. While Verstappen’s drivers’ title is decided, the constructors’ championship remains wide open, promising more drama in the weeks to come.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered glitz, glamour, and high-stakes drama, cementing its place as a fan favorite on the calendar. With George Russell’s victory and Verstappen’s crowning moment, the race was a fitting spectacle under the bright lights of the Strip.