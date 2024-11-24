Race Results 2024 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix & Report
Event: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit
Weather: dry 17.9-17.0°C
Tarmac: dry 18.1-16.6°C
Humidity: 50-42%
Wind: 14.4 km/h South
George Russell won his 3rd F1 race at the 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP today. The Mercedes driver started from P1 and won on The Strip for the first time. It was his 2nd win of the season. The Mercedes F1 team scored their 129th race win and their 60th 1-2 finish today.
George Russell Claims Victory in Las Vegas as Verstappen Seals Fourth Title
Classification 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:22:05.969
|50
|1
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|50
|10
|18
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|50
|2
|15
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|50
|4
|12
|5
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|50
|5
|10
|6
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|50
|6
|9
|7
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|50
|8
|6
|8
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+0 laps
|50
|9
|4
|9
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+0 laps
|50
|7
|2
|10
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|50
|16
|1
|11
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|50
|17
|0
|12
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|50
|12
|0
|13
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|50
|13
|0
|14
|43
| Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+0 laps
|50
|14
|0
|15
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|50
|19
|0
|16
|30
| Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0 laps
|50
|15
|0
|17
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|49
|11
|0
|18
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1 lap
|49
|20
|0
|DNF
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|Technical
|25
|18
|0
|DNF
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Power unit
|15
|3
|0
Fastest lap 1:34.876 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL33 #4 lap 50
An exciting race with lots of battling & strategy caused by surprisingly high deg.
A well-driven & controlled 1-2 by Merc, & the WDC got clinched, after all.
Congratulations to George for a well-controlled victory & of course, Max for becoming the sixth four-time world champion in F1 history.
Well driven King George, and suddenly everyone (media) loves Max , who was very mature in his interviews, maybe that rear wing has affected Mcl more than theyll admitt, Charlie boy will be up for another fine lol
Congratulations on Verstappen for winning his 4th title. Glad the constructors title is still not decided.
Next season will also be very interesting!!!
