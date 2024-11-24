Race Results 2024 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix & Report

Event: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Weather: dry 17.9-17.0°C
Tarmac: dry 18.1-16.6°C
Humidity: 50-42%
Wind: 14.4 km/h South

George Russell won his 3rd F1 race at the 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP today. The Mercedes driver started from P1 and won on The Strip for the first time. It was his 2nd win of the season. The Mercedes F1 team scored their 129th race win and their 60th 1-2 finish today.

George Russell Claims Victory in Las Vegas as Verstappen Seals Fourth Title

The 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered a thrilling spectacle under the lights of the iconic Strip. Mercedes celebrated a dominant 1-2 finish, with George Russell taking a commanding win from pole position and Lewis Hamilton surging from P10 to second. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth world championship in style, solidifying his status among F1’s greats. Here’s how the race unfolded.

Russell Dominates From Pole to Finish

George Russell delivered a flawless performance to secure his second win of the season. After a clean getaway at the start, Russell maintained a strong lead throughout the 50-lap race, even under pressure from his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamilton. With strategic pit stops and excellent tyre management, Russell was untouchable in the Las Vegas night.

“Vegas is a crazy place, and this win feels incredible,” Russell said post-race. “To have a dominant weekend and finish with a Mercedes 1-2 is just perfect.”

Hamilton’s Stunning Recovery Drive

Starting from a disappointing P10 after a mistake in qualifying, Hamilton showcased his racing prowess by climbing through the field. By Lap 32, he overtook Verstappen for third and set his sights on the podium. A late-race push saw Hamilton secure second place, completing a memorable weekend for Mercedes.

“I’m thrilled with how the car felt today. If we keep this pace in the next races, we can challenge even more,” Hamilton said.

Verstappen: Champion Once Again

Despite finishing fifth, Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive drivers’ title. The Dutchman’s consistency over a challenging season paid off, as he gathered enough points to clinch the championship with two races to spare.

“This season has been tough, but I’ve learned so much,” Verstappen reflected. “To stand here as a four-time champion is a dream come true.”

Ferrari Falters Despite Strong Qualifying

Ferrari’s night in Las Vegas was one of mixed emotions. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc started P2 and P4, respectively, but strategy missteps and tyre struggles cost them a better result. Sainz managed to claim the final podium spot, while Leclerc finished fourth after a tense battle with Verstappen.

“I’m not happy with some of the calls tonight,” Sainz admitted. “We’ll analyze everything and come back stronger.”

McLaren’s Title Hopes Under Threat

McLaren struggled for pace throughout the race, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. The team’s constructors’ championship lead over Ferrari shrank to just 24 points, adding pressure as the season nears its conclusion.

“We’ll bounce back in Qatar. That track should suit us better,” Norris said.

Haas Leapfrogs Alpine

In a remarkable turn of events, Haas moved ahead of Alpine in the constructors’ standings by a single point. Nico Hulkenberg delivered an impressive P8 finish, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly suffered a mechanical failure after a stellar qualifying effort.

“It’s great to see the hard work paying off,” Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said. “We’ll fight to hold onto this position.”

Looking Ahead: Two Races Remain

As the 2024 season approaches its climax, Formula 1 heads to Qatar and Abu Dhabi for the final two rounds. While Verstappen’s drivers’ title is decided, the constructors’ championship remains wide open, promising more drama in the weeks to come.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered glitz, glamour, and high-stakes drama, cementing its place as a fan favorite on the calendar. With George Russell’s victory and Verstappen’s crowning moment, the race was a fitting spectacle under the bright lights of the Strip.

Classification 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
163United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes01:22:05.96950
1
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps50
10
18
355Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps50
2
15
416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps50
4
12
51Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps50
5
10
64United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps50
6
9
781Australia Oscar Piastri
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps50
8
6
827Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United States Haas+0 laps50
9
4
922Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps50
7
2
1011Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps50
16
1
1114Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps50
17
0
1220Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps50
12
0
1324China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps50
13
0
1443Argentina Franco Colapinto
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps50
14
0
1518Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps50
19
0
1630New Zealand Liam Lawson
Italy Racing Bulls+0 laps50
15
0
1731France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+1 lap49
11
0
1877Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap49
20
0
DNF23Thailand Alex Albon
United Kingdom WilliamsTechnical25
18
0
DNF10France Pierre Gasly
France AlpinePower unit15
3
0

Fastest lap 1:34.876 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL33 #4 lap 50

2024 Las Vegas F1 GP Results
FP1 2024 Las Vegas  F1 GP
FP2 2024 Las Vegas  F1 GP
FP3 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP
Quali 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP
Start grid 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP

3 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2024 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix & Report

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    An exciting race with lots of battling & strategy caused by surprisingly high deg.
    A well-driven & controlled 1-2 by Merc, & the WDC got clinched, after all.
    Congratulations to George for a well-controlled victory & of course, Max for becoming the sixth four-time world champion in F1 history.

    Reply
  2. shroppyfly

    Well driven King George, and suddenly everyone (media) loves Max , who was very mature in his interviews, maybe that rear wing has affected Mcl more than theyll admitt, Charlie boy will be up for another fine lol

    Reply
  3. Nobodysperfect

    Congratulations on Verstappen for winning his 4th title. Glad the constructors title is still not decided.

    Next season will also be very interesting!!!

    Reply

