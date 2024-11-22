Second Free Practice Results & Report 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP

Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 11.2°C

Tarmac: dry 12.9°C

Humidity: 23%

Wind: 2.5 m/s South

Hamilton Shines Again Under Vegas Lights in FP2 at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hamilton Tops Both Sessions as Mercedes Leads the Way

The opening day of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix belonged to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, as the seven-time champion topped both Free Practice sessions on the famous Strip circuit. Hamilton’s commanding pace continued under the neon lights of Vegas, edging out Lando Norris by a mere 0.011 seconds in FP2, with George Russell completing the top three.

Hamilton’s back-to-back fastest laps are a boost for Mercedes, a team known for excelling on Fridays but often faltering under the heat of Saturday’s qualifying pressure. Could this weekend mark a turning point for the Silver Arrows?

McLaren and Ferrari in the Hunt

McLaren’s Lando Norris split the Mercedes duo in FP2, showcasing the team’s competitive form. Ferrari, meanwhile, maintained a solid presence with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz among the top six in the earlier runs. Both teams seem evenly matched, setting the stage for a thrilling battle as the track continues to evolve.

Red Bull Struggles for Grip

It was an uncharacteristically quiet day for Red Bull. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez languished at P17 and P19 in FP2 after failing to complete clean laps on the soft tyres. The team switched focus to long-run simulations following a red flag, leaving questions about their true pace unanswered. Verstappen's Red Bull looked twitchy under braking, and the Dutchman was visibly frustrated with the car's lack of grip.

Red Flag Interrupts FP2

The session was briefly halted by a red flag when Alex Albon’s Williams came to a stop with a fuel system issue. Albon completed just three laps in FP2, while his rookie teammate Franco Colapinto put in a commendable 30 laps, gathering valuable data for the team. It’s another challenging weekend for Williams, whose mechanics have been working overtime in recent races to repair damaged cars.

Tight Midfield Battle Continues

The midfield battle remains as fierce as ever, with Alpine, Haas, and Aston Martin jostling for position. Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen had moments of drama, including a lock-up at Turn 14, highlighting the challenges posed by the slippery surface and plunging track temperatures, which hovered around 13°C.

Technical Directive Adds Complexity

Adding intrigue to the weekend is a new technical directive concerning plank wear. While McLaren’s Zak Brown dismissed concerns about its impact on his team, it’s another variable teams must manage on this already demanding circuit.

What’s Next?

FP3 kicks off tomorrow at 18:30 local time (02:30 UTC), giving teams one last chance to fine-tune their setups before qualifying. With Mercedes looking strong, McLaren and Ferrari closely matched, and Red Bull an enigma, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is shaping up to be a fascinating contest.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Las Vegas GP

