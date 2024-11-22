First Free Practice Results & Report 2024 Las Vegas F1 GP

Event:

Hamilton Shines Under Las Vegas Lights in Chilly First Practice

The 2024 Formula 1 season has arrived in glitzy Las Vegas for Round 22, the first of the season's final triple-header. As the neon lights illuminated the Strip, drivers faced a green and slippery street circuit, chilly conditions, and significant track evolution during the first practice session. Here's what unfolded during FP1 of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton Leads the Way in Mercedes Dominance

Lewis Hamilton set the benchmark with a blistering 1:35.001, leading a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of teammate George Russell. The pair showed their pace under challenging conditions, with Russell finishing 0.396 seconds behind. Lando Norris claimed third, nearly a second off Hamilton's time, underscoring the Silver Arrows' initial edge.

Hamilton's final run saw him deliver purple sectors in his flying lap, underlining his mastery of the evolving circuit. Mercedes' strong performance on the medium and soft tyres indicates they could be the team to beat—though their historical struggles to maintain momentum into qualifying could temper expectations.

Track Evolution and Challenges Shape FP1

The session began with drivers navigating a slippery surface, exacerbated by cold temperatures. The lack of rubber on the track made tyre warm-up tricky, with multiple lock-ups and excursions into run-off areas.

As the session progressed, the circuit began to grip up, allowing for quicker lap times. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz briefly topped the charts, running an upgraded floor as part of a data-gathering exercise. However, both Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc were eventually outpaced by the Mercedes duo.

Verstappen and Red Bull Off the Pace

Max Verstappen, on the verge of clinching his fourth world championship, struggled to match the frontrunners. His best effort placed him sixth, sandwiched between the Ferraris. Verstappen's Red Bull lacked outright pace compared to Mercedes, leaving questions about their ability to challenge this weekend.

The reigning champion needs a win in Las Vegas to secure the title outright, regardless of rival Norris’ finishing position. With Red Bull seemingly on the back foot, Ferrari and McLaren could complicate Verstappen's path to championship glory.

McLaren and Ferrari in the Mix

Norris showcased McLaren's potential with a solid third place, while Oscar Piastri dealt with technical gremlins early in the session. Ferrari, tipped to perform well at this circuit, showed glimpses of speed, particularly with Sainz’s pace on the soft tyres.

Both teams are vying to end the season on a high, with McLaren also focused on solidifying their lead in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari, however, remains a formidable challenger, having cut into McLaren’s advantage during recent races.

Notable Incidents and Penalties

Valtteri Bottas received a five-place grid penalty for a new Energy Store installation, adding to Alfa Romeo's woes. Rookie Franco Colapinto, meanwhile, drew the ire of Race Control for crossing the pit entry line, as drivers struggled with the tight entry layout.

Oscar Piastri experienced a bizarre issue in the pit lane when his car refused to shut down, causing a delay in his session. Despite this, McLaren remains optimistic about their prospects in Las Vegas.

