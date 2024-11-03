Event:

Max Verstappen won his 62nd F1 race at the 2024 Brazilian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P17 and won on Interlagos for the third time. It was his 8th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 121st race win today.

2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Verstappen’s Masterclass from P17 & Alpine’s Triumph

Stunning Victory for Verstappen

In one of the most chaotic and thrilling races of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen delivered a breathtaking performance to claim victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Starting from P17 on the grid due to a grid penalty and a tumultuous qualifying session filled with red flags, the Dutchman showcased an extraordinary comeback drive. This win marked Verstappen’s third victory in Brazil, reigniting his title hopes and ending a winless streak that stretched back to June.

Formation Lap Drama and Early Incidents

The excitement began even before the race officially started. Lance Stroll's crash on the formation lap forced an aborted start, catching the grid off-guard. Meanwhile, Alex Albon’s qualifying crash prevented him from starting the race, and Carlos Sainz faced a pit lane start after his team opted for a power unit change following his incident in qualifying.

When the race finally commenced, George Russell surged past pole-sitter Lando Norris into the lead, while Yuki Tsunoda’s strong start positioned him in third. Further down the order, Verstappen immediately began his charge, slicing through the field with precision.

Strategic Mastery Amid Wet Conditions

The race unfolded under constantly changing weather conditions, adding to the unpredictability. Drivers were on intermediate tyres, but the track’s drying surface caused tyre overheating, leading to strategic gambles. Verstappen's early pit strategy and his decision to stay out during key moments proved vital as the race developed.

A Virtual Safety Car (VSC) was deployed when Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas came to a halt after skidding off-track. This allowed part of the field to pit, including Norris and Russell, but not without consequences. The duo missed the opportunity for a more beneficial “free” pit stop, reshuffling the race order. Esteban Ocon took the lead, followed closely by Verstappen and Pierre Gasly, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Red Flag Chaos and High-Stakes Overtakes

Drama peaked when Franco Colapinto’s crash brought out a red flag, halting the race and resetting the field. As racing resumed, Verstappen seized the lead from Ocon and began to build an insurmountable gap. Despite challenges from Ocon and a valiant defense by Gasly, Verstappen's pace in the drying conditions proved too much for the competition.

Further back, Lando Norris struggled after his early dominance, eventually slipping to P6. George Russell led for a significant portion but finished P4, narrowly missing out on the podium. Charles Leclerc claimed fifth, holding off Norris in the closing laps.

Alpine’s Double Podium Surprise

Alpine emerged as the unexpected star of the day. Both Ocon and Gasly showcased brilliant strategic acumen and exceptional wet-weather skills, securing second and third places respectively. This result catapulted Alpine from ninth to sixth in the constructors' standings, leaping ahead of Haas and Red Bull Racing.

Gasly, elated after the race, commented, “It’s incredible for the whole team. To have both cars on the podium after such a tough season feels like a victory.” Ocon echoed these sentiments, emphasizing his comfort in wet conditions and the team’s unwavering spirit.

Late Race Scramble and Final Classification

With only 15 cars finishing the race, notable incidents included Oscar Piastri’s penalty for colliding with Liam Lawson, and multiple skirmishes involving Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton managed a P10 finish despite battling handling issues, while Perez’s eventful drive ended just outside the points.

Max Verstappen capped his sensational drive by securing the fastest lap, further extending his lead in the drivers' championship. As he stood on the podium, holding the distinctive circular gold trophy, the Dutchman exuded confidence, declaring, “We stayed out of trouble, made the right calls, and we were flying. Unbelievable, to win here from so far back on the grid.”

Constructors’ Battle Intensifies

The result had significant implications for the constructors' championship. Alpine's resurgence reshaped the midfield battle, while Red Bull's double points finish was bittersweet—good enough to close their gap to Ferrari but not sufficient to regain ground lost to Alpine.

As the championship heads into its final stretch, the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be remembered as a testament to Verstappen’s brilliance, Alpine’s determination, and the sport’s unpredictable nature.

