F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian Sprint Race at Sao Paulo

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 19:00 CET | 18:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

The 2024 Sprint Qualifying session at Sao Paulo delivered high drama and unexpected twists, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying Sprint race. Under cooler conditions than the blistering FP1, McLaren showcased their dominance as Oscar Piastri clinched pole position, edging out teammate Lando Norris in a thrilling showdown. With Piastri’s superb lap timing and Norris’s impressive pace, the Woking-based team secured a powerful front-row lockout, solidifying their push for constructors’ supremacy.

The day wasn’t without shocks, as Fernando Alonso’s return from illness ended in disappointment, with the Aston Martin driver falling short in Q1 and exiting in 16th place. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton’s affection for Interlagos couldn’t translate into a top-ten finish, as the seven-time world champion bowed out in 11th during a fiercely contested SQ2. Red Bull’s woes continued, with Sergio Perez missing out on SQ3 and Max Verstappen grappling with car handling challenges, leaving him starting from fourth behind a resurgent Charles Leclerc.

With clouds gathering over Interlagos and a field ready for battle, the upcoming Sprint promises tight competition and strategic maneuvers. McLaren’s front-row lockout, Verstappen’s uphill fight, and Ferrari’s newfound momentum are set to shape a thrilling spectacle that fans won’t want to miss.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian Sprint

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin #14 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé.

Zhou Guanyu, Sauber #24 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé.

