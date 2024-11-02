Event:

2024 Sao Paulo Sprint Qualifying Report: Piastri Grabs Pole for McLaren

Q1: Early Surprises and Eliminations

The 2024 Sprint Qualifying session in Sao Paulo began under markedly cooler conditions compared to the scorching heat of FP1, with track temperatures dropping from 57°C to 41°C. This sudden shift added an extra layer of challenge for the drivers as they took to the track on the medium compound tyres.

McLaren’s strong start continued from practice, with Lando Norris posting an impressive 1m 09.477s to lead the session. Oscar Piastri followed closely, showcasing the team’s formidable pace. Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez also made promising early runs, positioning themselves in the top five.

The first major upset came as Fernando Alonso, returning from illness after a rough weekend in Mexico, found himself unable to escape the drop zone and was eliminated in 16th. Joining him were Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, and Zhou Guanyu, whose lackluster performances marked a difficult session for both Aston Martin and Alpine. The bottom five faced a de facto practice session for the Sprint, far from their hopes of points contention.

Q2: Big Names Fall

With the dark clouds gathering and a slight risk of rain looming, SQ2 promised intense action. The session did not disappoint, as Norris continued to lead the pack with a blistering lap of 1m 09.063s, six tenths clear of Carlos Sainz, who showed competitive form in his Ferrari.

However, drama unfolded as several big names fell by the wayside. Lewis Hamilton, despite his affection for the Interlagos circuit, struggled to match the pace and ended in 11th. Mercedes teammate George Russell only just squeezed into SQ3 in eighth, while Hamilton’s elimination was a significant blow for the Silver Arrows. Sergio Perez also faced disappointment as he missed the cut in 13th, with Red Bull still grappling with their uncharacteristic inconsistency.

Nico Hulkenberg (12th), rookie Franco Colapinto (14th), and Valtteri Bottas (15th) rounded out the eliminations. Colapinto, competing in front of a supportive Argentine contingent, narrowly missed SQ3 after battling track limits and a highly competitive midfield.

Q3: McLaren Dominance and Piastri’s Triumph

The final eight-minute showdown featured both McLarens, the Ferraris, Verstappen, Russell, and standout midfielders Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman. As the session began, the tension was palpable. The McLaren duo of Norris and Piastri immediately set the pace, trading purple sectors.

Norris initially claimed provisional pole with a rapid 1m 09.225s, but Piastri’s determination saw him improve on his second attempt, clocking an even faster time. With only seconds remaining, Norris abandoned his final lap after errors cost him valuable time, sealing the pole position for Piastri.

Charles Leclerc secured third place with a solid lap, ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen, who settled for fourth. Verstappen voiced concerns about the Red Bull’s handling on the bumpy Interlagos track, hinting at the challenges that await during the Sprint.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell took fifth and sixth respectively, with Gasly leading the midfield charge in seventh. Albon and Bearman completed the top ten, showcasing the impressive competitiveness of the mid-pack teams.

Outlook for the Sprint

With Piastri and Norris locking out the front row, McLaren are poised to extend their lead in the constructors’ standings. The intra-team battle, however, adds a fascinating dynamic to the race. Verstappen’s fourth-place start puts him at a disadvantage in his championship fight, while Ferrari’s strong form could disrupt both Red Bull and McLaren.

The unpredictable weather and overtaking-friendly nature of the Interlagos circuit promise an exhilarating Sprint race ahead. Fans can expect fierce battles throughout the grid, with points on the line and the championship stakes intensifying as the season nears its conclusion.

The pole position lap time of last years sprint was a 1:10.622 set by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL60.

Quali Times Table 2024 Brazilian Sprint

