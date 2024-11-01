Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 26.0°C

Tarmac: dry 52.0°C

Humidity: 52%

Wind: 3.9 km/h South

Norris Takes the Lead in Sao Paulo as Bearman Shines in Haas Debut

Norris Tops FP1, Boosting McLaren’s Title Hopes

In the first practice session of the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lando Norris showed promising speed, clocking in the fastest time with a 1m10.610s. The McLaren driver, contending with Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship, demonstrated that he’s prepared to give Verstappen a tough fight as the season nears its end. George Russell followed closely for Mercedes, trailing by just 0.181s, while Oliver Bearman made an impressive showing for Haas, securing third and adding excitement to the weekend’s unpredictable action.

Bearman Steps Up as Haas Substitute

Oliver Bearman stepped into the Haas seat, replacing an unwell Kevin Magnussen, and delivered a performance that left the paddock buzzing. Bearman’s lap times not only kept him competitive but saw him finish ahead of seasoned drivers like Oscar Piastri, raising questions about his potential impact in the Sprint Qualifying session and possibly the entire weekend. Haas, however, remains cautious, with Team Principal Ayao Komatsu yet to commit to a plan for Bearman’s participation for the remainder of the event, noting that Magnussen’s return could still be on the cards.

Hamilton Struggles with Bumpy Conditions

While Mercedes showed pace, the session wasn’t without issues for Lewis Hamilton, who reported discomfort due to the bumpy track surface at Interlagos. Mercedes engineers face the challenge of adjusting the ride height to mitigate Hamilton’s discomfort without sacrificing the car’s performance. Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell, appeared less troubled by the track’s challenges, ending the session in second place after bolting on soft tyres for a late surge.

Verstappen Faces a Grid Penalty

The FIA confirmed that Max Verstappen, currently leading the championship, will incur a five-place grid penalty after opting for a new internal combustion engine this weekend. Verstappen’s penalty means he’ll need to work harder during Sprint Qualifying and the race to secure a strong result on Sunday. Verstappen’s session ended with him in the top ranks, but he wasn’t able to set a soft-tyre run, leaving questions about Red Bull’s outright pace.

Teams Trial New Upgrades Under Scorching Temperatures

With track temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius, tyre management became a significant challenge. McLaren debuted a new rear wing, while Mercedes tested their latest floor design. Red Bull ran soft compounds earlier in the session, while most teams stuck with mediums, aiming to preserve their softs for the critical Sprint Qualifying later in the day. The new upgrades from several teams underscore how finely balanced the fight is among the frontrunners.

What’s Next: Sprint Qualifying Set to Deliver

The action continues with Sprint Qualifying later today at 15:30 local time, where the short yet intense session promises drama. The new format’s high-stakes nature demands precision and pace as each driver vies for valuable grid positions, setting the stage for a thrilling Sprint race. With Norris’s quick pace and Bearman’s unexpected performance, fans can expect a weekend full of surprises.

Stay tuned as Sao Paulo’s high-altitude track, its challenging surface, and unpredictable weather forecast keep teams and drivers on their toes.

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times at Interlagos during FP1 where:

Sector 1: 18.046 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 #81.

Sector 2: 36.023 sec. by George Russel, Mercedes W15 #81.

Sector 3: 16.176 sec. by Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24 #50.

Last year Charles Leclerc was quickest in FP1. The Ferrari driver then clocked a 1:11,732 min on Soft Pirelli tyres.

FP1 Times Table 2024 Brazilian GP

