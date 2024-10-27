Event:

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 19.6-19.8°C

Tarmac: dry 38.4-30.8°C

Humidity : 52%

Wind : 3.6-10.8 km/h South

Carlos Sainz won his 4th F1 race at the 2024 Mexico F1 GP today. The Ferrari driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time. It was his 2nd win of the season. The Scuderia Ferrari team scored their 248th race win today.

2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Race Report: Ferrari Triumphs Amid Red Bull’s Troubles

Sainz Secures Mexico City Victory for Ferrari

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix delivered an electrifying race with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz clinching a well-earned victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. From his pole position start, Sainz showcased a masterful performance, fighting off intense pressure from McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate Charles Leclerc. Sainz’s tenacity and well-timed moves kept him ahead, leading Ferrari to another high in their 2024 season.

Sainz’s statement after the race reflected his passion: “The support from the fans here has been incredible. I wanted this win for myself and for Ferrari, and I’m thrilled we pulled it off.”

Norris Narrowly Misses Out on the Win

Lando Norris put in a remarkable drive for McLaren, climbing to second and pressuring Sainz until the final laps. Despite his best efforts, Norris fell short of the win but still celebrated a hard-fought second place. His battle with Ferrari kept the crowd on edge, and his determination was clear: “Congrats to Carlos and Ferrari. They were quick today, but I gave it everything.”

This result narrows the championship gap between Norris and Verstappen to 47 points, giving McLaren a sliver of hope with four rounds remaining.

Red Bull Struggles with Penalties and Setbacks

For Red Bull, the race was a challenging one. Max Verstappen, despite a rapid start, faced two separate 10-second penalties, which pushed him down to sixth. Verstappen’s battle with Norris in the early laps drew scrutiny from the stewards, resulting in his penalties for forcing another driver off the track. Verstappen voiced frustration with the penalties, calling them “silly” over the radio.

Home hero Sergio Perez endured a difficult day, struggling with car damage and multiple pit stops. After a rough race, Perez finished last, a disappointment for the thousands of fans who had come to see him shine on home soil.

Constructors' Championship Tightens Up

Ferrari’s impressive showing further tightened the constructors’ championship race. With this victory, they cut McLaren’s lead to just 29 points. Red Bull remains in a distant third, and with Haas overtaking them for sixth, the season has taken an unexpected twist for the team that dominated in recent years.

Midfield Battles and Notable Moments

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell kept the action alive in the middle pack, with Hamilton eventually finishing ahead in fourth after an intense battle with his teammate. Further back, rookie Franco Colapinto’s clash with Liam Lawson in the closing laps brought a late penalty, dropping him from 12th to 14th place.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri made up several positions after a challenging qualifying, recovering to eighth by race end. For Alpine, Pierre Gasly continued to chase points but struggled to maintain his early pace.

Final Standings and What’s Next

As the dust settled, Sainz took the top spot, followed by Norris and Leclerc, who claimed the bonus point for the fastest lap. The focus now shifts to the Brazilian Grand Prix, the last leg of this season’s triple-header, where Ferrari aims to extend their winning streak and keep the constructors’ battle alive.

Can Ferrari’s momentum continue in Brazil, or will Red Bull bounce back? Fans won’t have long to wait, as the high-stakes action resumes next weekend at the legendary Interlagos circuit.

Classification 2024 Mexico F1 GP

Penalties:

Franco Colapinto, Williams #43 - 10 second time penalty for causing a collision.

Fastest lap 1:18.336 min by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 #16 lap 71 @197.794 km/h

2024 Mexico F1 GP Results

