Event:

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 22.9-22.4°C

Tarmac: dry 42.4-31.8°C

Humidity : 27-33%

Wind : 9.7-5.4 m/s South

Mexico City Grand Prix FP2 Recap: Sainz Leads as Crashes and Mechanical Woes Dominate

The second practice session for the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix was filled with drama, red flags, and valuable testing on Pirelli's 2025 prototype tires. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz topped the timing sheets, showcasing impressive pace, while Mercedes’ George Russell suffered a significant crash. Here’s a rundown of the key moments from this high-stakes session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Extended Session with Pirelli’s 2025 Tire Tests

Unlike typical practice sessions, FP2 was extended to 90 minutes to accommodate Pirelli’s prototype tire testing. Each driver was assigned a mix of C4, C5, and C6 compounds to gather critical data for next season’s tire development. Those who sat out FP1, like Lando Norris and Alex Albon, were given an extra set of medium tires for additional track time, aiming to familiarize themselves with the demanding high-altitude conditions in Mexico City.

Sainz Tops the Session, Russell Crashes Out

Carlos Sainz emerged as the fastest driver, continuing his strong form from last weekend. He clocked in a 1m17.699s on the C4 compound, edging out McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by two-tenths. Yuki Tsunoda also put in a strong performance, taking third place for AlphaTauri.

Unfortunately, George Russell’s session was cut short by a heavy crash at Turn 9, bringing out the red flags and halting Mercedes’ testing program. Russell’s Mercedes bounced off the kerbs, bottomed out, and spun into the barriers, causing extensive damage to both the front and rear of the car. Though he walked away from the incident and was cleared by the Medical Centre, the crash has left Mercedes with significant repairs to tackle overnight.

Verstappen's Struggles Continue with Engine Issues

Max Verstappen’s woes persisted as engine issues limited him to just four laps. Red Bull’s mechanics were seen dismantling his car mid-session, removing the floor as they investigated a strange noise that Verstappen had also reported in FP1. With no competitive lap time set, Verstappen’s team faces a race against time to diagnose and fix the problem before final practice.

Albon Misses Out, Relying on Sargeant's Data

Williams’ Alex Albon was sidelined after a crash in FP1, which required an engine and gearbox replacement. Williams Team Principal James Vowles confirmed that despite the team’s best efforts, Albon couldn’t return to the track, leaving him without critical data. As a result, Albon will depend heavily on teammate Logan Sargeant’s feedback to prepare for Saturday’s sessions.

Hamilton’s Debris Issue and Mixed Conditions

Lewis Hamilton also encountered a minor issue as a piece of debris, likely plastic, became lodged in his rear wing, affecting his car’s aerodynamics. Meanwhile, the dropping track temperatures in the latter part of the session added another layer of complexity. Starting from a high of over 40°C, the track cooled rapidly to 33°C, creating unpredictable conditions that could impact teams’ preparations for race day.

Prototype Tire Data and Looking Ahead to FP3

As teams grappled with tire testing requirements, it became clear that the data from this session might not be entirely representative for race conditions, potentially leaving teams in a gray area heading into the weekend. With FP3 and qualifying on the horizon, all eyes will be on the teams to adapt their setups based on limited data from the 2025 prototype tires.

Final Standings and Looking Forward

As the session wrapped up, the timing sheet saw Sainz leading, with Piastri, Tsunoda, and Leclerc completing the top four, while Norris improved to fifth on a late run. This mixed session has set the stage for a high-stakes FP3, where teams will seek to make the most of the soft tires in their quest for a spot at the front of the grid.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow for the final practice session at 11:30 local time, followed by the all-important qualifying session. With teams still needing more representative data, FP3 promises to be action-packed as drivers vie for crucial insights before the Mexico City GP.

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during FP2 were set by:

Sector 1: 27.465 sec. by Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF-24.

Sector 2: 29.946 sec. by Oscar Piastri with the McLaren MCL38.

Sector 3: 19.799 sec. by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL38.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:18,686 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19.

FP2 Times Table 2024 Mexico F1 GP

