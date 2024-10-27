F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico (City) Grand Prix Race

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico Grand Prix
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio
In a gripping qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Carlos Sainz claimed pole for Ferrari, narrowly beating Max Verstappen, while Lando Norris secured third. The stage is set for an exciting Mexico City Grand Prix as championship contenders line up for a fierce battle on Sunday.
Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.
F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:15,946
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16,171
|+0,225s
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16,260
|+0,314s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16,265
|+0,319s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16,356
|+0,410s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16,651
|+0,705s
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:16,886
|+0,940s
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:16,892
|+0,946s
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:17,065
|+1,119s
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:17,365
|+1,419s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:17,129
|+1,183s
|12
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:17,162
|+1,216s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:17,168
|+1,222s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17,294
|+1,348s
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:17,817
|+1,871s
|16
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:17,558
|+1,612s
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:17,597
|+1,651s
|18
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:17,611
|+1,665s
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17,617
|+1,671s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:18,072
|+2,126s
