F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico (City) Grand Prix Race

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

In a gripping qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Carlos Sainz claimed pole for Ferrari, narrowly beating Max Verstappen, while Lando Norris secured third. The stage is set for an exciting Mexico City Grand Prix as championship contenders line up for a fierce battle on Sunday.

Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico GP

