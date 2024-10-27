F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico (City) Grand Prix Race
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

In a gripping qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Carlos Sainz claimed pole for Ferrari, narrowly beating Max Verstappen, while Lando Norris secured third. The stage is set for an exciting Mexico City Grand Prix as championship contenders line up for a fierce battle on Sunday.

Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:15,946
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,171+0,225s
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16,260+0,314s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,265+0,319s
563George RussellMercedes1:16,356+0,410s
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,651+0,705s
720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:16,886+0,940s
810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:16,892+0,946s
923Alex AlbonWilliams1:17,065+1,119s
1027Nico HülkenbergHaas1:17,365+1,419s
1122Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:17,129+1,183s
1230Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:17,162+1,216s
1314Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:17,168+1,222s
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:17,294+1,348s
1577Valtteri BottasSauber1:17,817+1,871s
1643Franco ColapintoWilliams1:17,558+1,612s
1781Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:17,597+1,651s
1811Sergio PérezRed Bull1:17,611+1,665s
1931Esteban OconAlpine1:17,617+1,671s
2024Zhou GuanyuSauber1:18,072+2,126s

