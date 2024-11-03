F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Race in Sao Paolo
Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 12:30 Local | 16:30 CET | 15:30 UK | 07:30 LA | 00:30 Tokio

The 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session at Interlagos was nothing short of dramatic, with wet weather conditions leading to numerous crashes and surprising eliminations. Lando Norris secured pole position for McLaren, showcasing impressive skill amidst the chaos.

George Russell’s strong drive placed him second, while Yuki Tsunoda achieved a remarkable third. Notable early exits included Lewis Hamilton and both Red Bull drivers, setting up an unpredictable grid that promises excitement for the race ahead. Below is the starting grid for what is expected to be a thrilling showdown at the legendary Brazilian circuit.

Pole position is on the right side of the track on Interlagos.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23,405
263George RussellMercedes1:23,578+0,173s
322Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:24,111+0,706s
431Esteban OconAlpine1:24,475+1,070s
530Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:24,484+1,079s
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:24,525+1,120s
723Alex AlbonWilliams1:24,657+1,252s
881Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:24,686+1,281s
914Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:28,998+5,593s
1018Lance StrollAston Martinno time-
1177Valtteri BottasSauber1:26,472+3,067s
1211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:28,158+4,753s
1355Carlos SainzFerrari1:29,406+6,001s
1410Pierre GaslyAlpine1:29,614+6,209s
1544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,150+7,745s
1650Oliver BearmanHaas1:31,229+7,824s
171*Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27,771+4,366s
1843Franco ColapintoWilliams1:31,270+7,865s
1927Nico HülkenbergHaas1:31,623+8,218s
2024Zhou GuanyuSauber1:32,263+8,858s

*Penalty:

  • Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB20 #1 - 5 places grid penalty for using to many power unit elements.

