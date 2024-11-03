F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Race in Sao Paolo

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos
Warm-up lap starts at: 12:30 Local | 16:30 CET | 15:30 UK | 07:30 LA | 00:30 Tokio
The 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session at Interlagos was nothing short of dramatic, with wet weather conditions leading to numerous crashes and surprising eliminations. Lando Norris secured pole position for McLaren, showcasing impressive skill amidst the chaos.
George Russell’s strong drive placed him second, while Yuki Tsunoda achieved a remarkable third. Notable early exits included Lewis Hamilton and both Red Bull drivers, setting up an unpredictable grid that promises excitement for the race ahead. Below is the starting grid for what is expected to be a thrilling showdown at the legendary Brazilian circuit.
Pole position is on the right side of the track on Interlagos.
F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23,405
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23,578
|+0,173s
|3
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:24,111
|+0,706s
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:24,475
|+1,070s
|5
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:24,484
|+1,079s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:24,525
|+1,120s
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:24,657
|+1,252s
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:24,686
|+1,281s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:28,998
|+5,593s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|no time
|-
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:26,472
|+3,067s
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:28,158
|+4,753s
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29,406
|+6,001s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29,614
|+6,209s
|15
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31,150
|+7,745s
|16
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:31,229
|+7,824s
|17
|1
|*Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27,771
|+4,366s
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:31,270
|+7,865s
|19
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:31,623
|+8,218s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:32,263
|+8,858s
*Penalty:
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB20 #1 - 5 places grid penalty for using to many power unit elements.
