F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Race in Sao Paolo

Warm-up lap starts at: 12:30 Local | 16:30 CET | 15:30 UK | 07:30 LA | 00:30 Tokio

The 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session at Interlagos was nothing short of dramatic, with wet weather conditions leading to numerous crashes and surprising eliminations. Lando Norris secured pole position for McLaren, showcasing impressive skill amidst the chaos.

George Russell’s strong drive placed him second, while Yuki Tsunoda achieved a remarkable third. Notable early exits included Lewis Hamilton and both Red Bull drivers, setting up an unpredictable grid that promises excitement for the race ahead. Below is the starting grid for what is expected to be a thrilling showdown at the legendary Brazilian circuit.

Pole position is on the right side of the track on Interlagos.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Brazilian GP

*Penalty:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB20 #1 - 5 places grid penalty for using to many power unit elements.

