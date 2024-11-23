Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 14.8°C

Tarmac: dry 16.9°C

Humidity: 18.0%

Wind: 3.6 m/s South

Russell Tops FP3 Amid Drama in Las Vegas

The third practice session for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered a mix of excitement and uncertainty as George Russell claimed the fastest lap ahead of Oscar Piastri, while Lance Stroll's mechanical failure disrupted the session. The cooler desert conditions continued to challenge teams, setting the stage for a thrilling qualifying session later tonight.

Russell Leads the Pack in FP3

George Russell showcased Mercedes' potential by clocking the fastest lap of FP3 with a time of 1m 33.570s, narrowly edging out McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. The session's results brought a mix of optimism and intrigue, with three different teams represented in the top three spots.

Lewis Hamilton, who dominated both practice sessions on Thursday, appeared strong early on but had his final flying lap interrupted by traffic. Despite this, Mercedes remains a formidable contender as they adapt well to the chilly 15°C conditions on the Vegas strip.

Red Flag Chaos as Stroll's Aston Martin Fails

The session was dramatically halted with just minutes to go when Lance Stroll's Aston Martin suffered a mechanical failure, forcing him to pull over on the track. Smoke from the front brakes and a potential battery issue prevented quick recovery, leading to a red flag that interrupted final runs.

As the session resumed with only a minute remaining, drivers could only complete practice starts rather than timed laps. Stroll’s troubles add to Aston Martin's woes, as the team will now face a race against time to ensure the car is ready for qualifying.

McLaren and Ferrari in the Mix

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz continued to impress, trading fastest laps throughout the session. Piastri's performance hints at McLaren's potential to challenge for a top-three grid spot, while Sainz's pace bolsters Ferrari's hopes in Las Vegas.

Charles Leclerc, however, struggled with consistency, finishing outside the top 10. Ferrari’s challenge will depend on maximizing the tow effect on the long straights during qualifying—a factor that could shuffle the grid order significantly.

Verstappen Struggles with Grip

Championship leader Max Verstappen endured a challenging session as he grappled with a lack of front-end grip. Frustrated on the radio, the Red Bull driver described the car as "undriveable," raising concerns about his chances in qualifying. Red Bull opted to focus on medium tyres early in the session, leaving their potential on softs still uncertain. Teammate Sergio Perez also faced difficulties, ending FP3 with his car stuck in the pit lane, unable to rejoin the track for practice starts.

Grid Penalty for Bottas Adds Drama

Valtteri Bottas' weekend took a hit with a confirmed five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race due to a power unit change. Alfa Romeo will need a strong qualifying performance to minimize the impact of the penalty, especially given the competitive midfield battle.

Challenging Conditions Keep Teams Guessing

The slippery and dusty Las Vegas track, coupled with cooler temperatures, continued to challenge drivers throughout the session. Many struggled to find grip, with several lock-ups and wide runs seen across the field. The evolving track conditions, combined with strategic decisions about tyre usage and the importance of a tow, are expected to play a crucial role in tonight’s qualifying.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Las Vegas GP

