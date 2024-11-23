Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 11.8°C

Tarmac: dry 13.7°C

Humidity: 28.0%

Wind: 0.0 m/s South

George Russell scored the 5th F1 pole position of his career during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time on the Strip. It was his 3rd pole this season and the 142nd for the Mercedes F1 team in total.

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell Secures Sensational Pole Amidst Thrilling Qualifying Session

The 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session delivered an electrifying spectacle on the iconic street circuit. With treacherous conditions, fluctuating temperatures, and razor-thin margins, George Russell emerged victorious, clinching a stunning pole position for Mercedes. Here's a detailed breakdown of the action-packed evening.

Russell Dazzles Under Vegas Lights

George Russell put in a masterclass performance in Q3, securing pole with a time that left rivals Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) trailing. Russell’s lap was a testament to Mercedes’ surprising pace throughout the weekend. Speaking after the session, Russell beamed, saying:

“It feels incredible to be back on pole. The car has been so quick, which honestly surprised us. I knew a clean lap would be enough to secure the front row.”

Russell’s achievement was even more remarkable given his earlier scare in Q2, where a minor brush with the wall tested his composure.

Sainz and Gasly Shine

Carlos Sainz came tantalizingly close to pole but settled for P2, expressing confidence in Ferrari’s race pace:

“It was a tough quali, but we’re starting strong. If we stay confident, we can fight for the win.”

Pierre Gasly, a standout performer for Alpine, delivered a lap brimming with precision and aggression, earning P3. The Frenchman described the moment as a high point for the team:

“An incredible lap. It’s such an exciting time for us, and I hope we can stay competitive tomorrow.”

Hamilton and Perez Struggle

Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating evening, managing only P10 after a deleted lap for exceeding track limits. The seven-time champion’s mistake at a crucial moment cost him dearly, and Mercedes will be counting on his recovery drive.

Sergio Perez's struggles continued, with the Red Bull driver eliminated in Q1 for the second time in three races. His lack of grip and pace raised questions about Red Bull’s setup as the team looks to recover ground in Sunday’s race.

McLaren Holds the Edge in Constructor Battle

McLaren's Lando Norris (P6) and Oscar Piastri (P8) delivered consistent performances, reinforcing their team’s lead in the constructors' standings. Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, emphasized their priority:

“Finishing ahead of Ferrari is key. If we can also keep Max [Verstappen] behind, it will be a bonus.”

Norris and Piastri will aim to capitalize on their grid positions and challenge Ferrari during the race.

Key Moments from Qualifying

Colapinto’s Crash Ends Q2 Early

Franco Colapinto, Williams’ rookie sensation, brought out the red flags in Q2 after clipping the inside wall at Turn 15. The impact damaged his suspension and sent him into the barriers, ending his session and raising concerns about a potential gearbox penalty. Ferrari in the Mix

Charles Leclerc (P4) and Carlos Sainz showcased Ferrari’s strength on street circuits. Leclerc’s impressive middle sector in Q3 briefly put him on provisional pole before Russell’s heroics. Verstappen’s Uphill Battle

Max Verstappen struggled to find the ideal balance in his Red Bull but managed P5, ahead of rival Lando Norris. With race pace expected to be stronger, Verstappen remains a contender for Sunday. Midfield Teams Shine

Yuki Tsunoda (P7, AlphaTauri) and Nico Hülkenberg (P9, Haas) demonstrated exceptional pace, outqualifying more established names and setting the stage for a fierce midfield battle.

What to Expect in the Race

With Russell and Sainz leading the charge, all eyes will be on the opening laps as drivers navigate the tight Las Vegas street circuit. The cooler evening conditions will add an unpredictable element to tire strategies, while overtaking opportunities may be scarce, making grid positions crucial.

Mercedes aims to convert their qualifying performance into a race win, while Ferrari targets a strong finish to close the gap in the constructors’ standings. Meanwhile, Verstappen and Perez will seek damage control, and Gasly will look to defend his podium spot against a chasing pack.

The quickest sector times during qualifying for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix were:

25.736 sec. by George Russell (Mercedes W15 #63)

30.845 sec. by George Russell (Mercedes W15 #63)

35.448 sec. by Carlos Sainz (Ferrari SF-23 #55)

Qualifying Times 2024 Las Vegas GP

