F1 Starting Grid 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Event: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 22:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 15:00 Tokio
Las Vegas GP 2024: Starting Grid Revealed for the Glittering Showdown
The starting grid for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been finalized, and it promises an exciting spectacle under the iconic neon lights of the Strip. After a dramatic qualifying session filled with surprises, strategic gambles, and razor-thin margins, the drivers are now set to battle on one of Formula 1’s most glamorous circuits.
George Russell leads the pack with a sensational pole position, flanked by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the top three. Behind them, championship rivals and midfield surprises add further intrigue to the grid. With cooler temperatures and unpredictable race strategies in play, the stakes couldn't be higher.
Here’s how the drivers will line up for tomorrow’s highly anticipated race:
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32,312
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:32,410
|+0,098s
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32,664
|+0,352s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32,783
|+0,471s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,797
|+0,485s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33,008
|+0,696s
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:33,029
|+0,717s
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:33,033
|+0,721s
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:33,062
|+0,750s
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:48,106
|+15,794s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:33,221
|+0,909s
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33,297
|+0,985s
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:33,566
|+1,254s
|14
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:33,749
|+1,437s
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:34,257
|+1,945s
|16
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34,155
|+1,843s
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:34,258
|+1,946s
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:34,425
|+2,113s
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:34,484
|+2,172s
|20
|77
|*Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:34,430
|+2,118s
*Note: Valtteri Bottas, Sauber #77 - received a 5 place grid penalty for using to many power unit elements
