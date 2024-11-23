F1 Starting Grid 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

23 November 2024 by    2 min read

Event: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 22:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 15:00 Tokio

Las Vegas GP 2024: Starting Grid Revealed for the Glittering Showdown

The starting grid for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been finalized, and it promises an exciting spectacle under the iconic neon lights of the Strip. After a dramatic qualifying session filled with surprises, strategic gambles, and razor-thin margins, the drivers are now set to battle on one of Formula 1’s most glamorous circuits.

George Russell leads the pack with a sensational pole position, flanked by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the top three. Behind them, championship rivals and midfield surprises add further intrigue to the grid. With cooler temperatures and unpredictable race strategies in play, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Here’s how the drivers will line up for tomorrow’s highly anticipated race:

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Las Vegas GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
163George RussellMercedes1:32,312
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:32,410+0,098s
310Pierre GaslyAlpine1:32,664+0,352s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,783+0,471s
51Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32,797+0,485s
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33,008+0,696s
722Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:33,029+0,717s
881Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:33,033+0,721s
927Nico HülkenbergHaas1:33,062+0,750s
1044Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:48,106+15,794s
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:33,221+0,909s
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas1:33,297+0,985s
1324Zhou GuanyuSauber1:33,566+1,254s
1443Franco ColapintoWilliams1:33,749+1,437s
1530Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:34,257+1,945s
1611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:34,155+1,843s
1714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:34,258+1,946s
1823Alex AlbonWilliams1:34,425+2,113s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:34,484+2,172s
2077*Valtteri BottasSauber1:34,430+2,118s

*Note: Valtteri Bottas, Sauber #77 - received a 5 place grid penalty for using to many power unit elements

