Race Results & Report 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit
Weather: dry 27.1-25.9°C
Tarmac: dry 32.7-29.3°C
Humidity: 47-60%
Wind: 6.8-9.3 km/h South
Lando Norris won his 4th F1 race during the 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix today. The McLaren driver started from pole position and won on Yas Marina circuit for the first time. For his McLaren F1 team it was the 189th race win today. After 26 years of racing the team also won it's 9th constructors F1 title today.
Lando Norris Secures Victory as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi
The 2024 Formula 1 season came to a thrilling close under the dazzling lights of the Yas Marina Circuit, with Lando Norris leading McLaren to a remarkable victory and securing their first constructors’ championship since 1998. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a spectacle of drama, redemption, and emotional farewells, marking the end of a captivating season.
McLaren’s Triumph After 26 Years
Lando Norris delivered a flawless drive, starting from pole and leading the race from start to finish. His commanding victory not only capped off his fourth win of the season but also ensured McLaren emerged as champions in the constructors' standings, breaking a 26-year drought.
Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, was elated:
"What a team effort! This was stressful, but we’ve proven we’re back at the top. Now it’s time to aim for the drivers’ championship next year."
Oscar Piastri, however, endured a challenging race, dropping to last after a first-corner collision with Max Verstappen. Despite the setback, McLaren's consistent performance throughout the year solidified their title.
Early Drama: Collisions and Penalties Galore
The race started with high stakes and immediate action. Max Verstappen collided with Piastri at Turn 1, sending both into a spin. The Red Bull driver received a 10-second penalty for causing the incident. Moments later, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez tangled, leading to Perez's retirement on the first lap and Bottas later crashing into Kevin Magnussen, forcing another retirement.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz capitalized on the chaos, securing second place, while teammate Charles Leclerc charged from P19 to a sensational third, earning the "Driver of the Day" accolade.
Lewis Hamilton Bids Farewell to Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes was one for the history books. Starting from P16 on the hard compound tyres, the seven-time world champion carved through the field to finish fourth, overtaking teammate George Russell on the last lap. Hamilton's farewell was marked by an emotional team radio message and celebratory donuts on the main straight.
"This team has been my family for so many years. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved together," Hamilton reflected.
Farewell to Familiar Faces
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix also marked the end of several F1 careers. Valtteri Bottas bid adieu to the sport, leaving behind a legacy of 10 Grand Prix wins. Franco Colapinto’s and Kevin Magnussen’s departures were also confirmed, while Sergio Perez hinted at possible retirement during his media interactions.
Carlos Sainz's farewell to Ferrari was emotional, as the Spaniard moves to Williams in 2025. Reflecting on his tenure, Sainz said:
"I’ve proved I can win races with the right car. Ferrari has been a special chapter in my career."
Season Review: Verstappen's Fourth Title
Although the final race didn’t favor Max Verstappen, the Dutchman’s dominance throughout the year was undeniable. Securing his fourth consecutive drivers’ title, Verstappen’s highlights included victories in Bahrain, Japan, and an unforgettable wet-weather masterclass in Brazil. Red Bull, however, faced challenges towards the season’s end, ultimately conceding the constructors' title to McLaren.
What Lies Ahead for 2025?
The Abu Dhabi finale hinted at an even more competitive 2025 season. With McLaren riding high, Ferrari regrouping, and Red Bull seeking redemption, next year promises fierce battles. Lando Norris made his intentions clear:
"Winning the constructors' is just the beginning. I’m coming for the drivers’ title next year."
The off-season begins with a Pirelli tyre test next week, offering glimpses of driver and team changes ahead of pre-season testing in February.
Final Standings and Reflections
The top ten in Abu Dhabi featured Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, and Piastri. McLaren’s resurgence capped a transformative season, proving their mettle against the grid’s best.
As the fireworks lit up the Yas Marina sky, the 2024 Formula 1 season ended in style, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the drama and excitement of 2025.
Classification 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|01:26:33.291
|58
|1
|25
|2
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|3
|18
|3
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|20
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|58
|16
|12
|5
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|58
|6
|10
|6
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|58
|4
|8
|7
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|58
|5
|6
|8
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+0 laps
|58
|7
|4
|9
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|58
|8
|2
|10
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|58
|2
|1
|11
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|57
|18
|0
|12
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|57
|11
|0
|13
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1 lap
|57
|15
|0
|14
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|57
|13
|0
|15
|61
| Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|57
|17
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|57
|14
|0
|17
|30
| Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|Power unit
|55
|12
|0
|DNF
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|Collision damage
|30
|9
|0
|DNF
|43
| Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|Technical
|26
|19
|0
|DNF
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|Collision damage
|0
|10
|0
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 received a 5 sec. time penalty for track limits.
Fastest lap: 1:25.637 min by Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 #20 in lap 57 @222.002 km/h
|2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Results
|FP1 2024 Abu Dhabi
|FP2 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
|FP3 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
|Quali 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
|Start grid 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
✅ Check out F1 Standings 2024 Championship
✅ Check out F1 Super Licence Penalty Points Overview
✅ Check out F1 2024 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Third well-controlled victory for Lando after the Dutch & Singapore GPs, & a good way to end the season on a high, with perhaps the WDC awaiting next season like with Seb after the 2009 season finale.
Max's move was simply over-optimistic from that distance, & Bottas was also clumsy with Checo, although he couldn't do much about locking up alongside Magnussen.
Ironically, thanks to him, the fastest lap point didn't get distributed in its final race.
VCARB will probably receive a financial sanction just like Williams in Imola.
Laura looked resplendent today wearing a pearl necklace in the pen, I give up....! ! !
I detect repressed admiration Shrop
Yea, we knew you loved it really, don’t be shy.
It is a shame the partnerships over, the marriage dissolved, the "The decree absolute", no more will we have someone named after an imaginary mongrel in a Hollywood film of yesteryear, blubbering on about a team member who recently purchased some shoes for $28M from the same film, now we know what Dorothy parades around in, in private, im gutted...
Cease and desist no-longer valid, as Dorothy was no doubt attract a new name from next season from the patient tifosi
But nevermind ,new year,new opportunities I say
An a on the end of Louis for next year perhaps , no I shouldn’t encourage you. At any rate 2025 should be a year to look forward to.
You give up, never it's a way to ease your mental imbalance.
“Move of a world champion that one”. Driver comment of the year from Piastri on Verstappen’s goof move to crash recklessly into OP.
Shame OP pulled a goof move a bit later but at least he got the comment in first. I have high hopes for Oscar🤡.
Congrates 🤝 to the McLaren team for winning the championship!
Well done! Great comeback in 2 years time from the back of the grid to the front with both cars!
Biggest mover next year Ferrari I reckon.
Yet another feeble comeback drive from LH andCharles god help Ferrari next year. Still Max claims he can do it again without needing a fast car.
You missed 50 percent of Max's advantage, a weak teammate. Of the 4 top teams he's the only one with a hopeless team mate.
I'm scratching my head as to why sir Lulu got away with a couple of doughnuts,, he didn't win any thing & the team didn't win anything, Max won the championship & I never saw him after the race it was like sir Lulu had won the championship, he should have been penalised for the doughnuts I hope this crap stops when he joins Ferrari.
And the Fia even gave special dispensation called(the dreadlock award # grateful) to be up on the podium at the end of the race too, too busy having his photo taken no doubt, Max didnt do doughnuts, he has more class than that, infact next year the only doughnuts he will be doing is recovering from spins he makes trying to keep up, five oddities, i might have seen, was Hamilton Snr around? or Blondie, his brother?,his mother his mutt?
And from the poor 2025 Ferrari team , why was Sainz wearing a different race suit than Charlie.
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.