Race Results & Report 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: dry 27.1-25.9°C
Tarmac: dry  32.7-29.3°C
Humidity: 47-60%
Wind: 6.8-9.3 km/h South

Lando Norris won his 4th F1 race during the 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix today. The McLaren driver started from pole position and won on Yas Marina circuit for the first time. For his McLaren F1 team it was the 189th race win today. After 26 years of racing the team also won it's 9th constructors F1 title today.

Lando Norris Secures Victory as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi

The 2024 Formula 1 season came to a thrilling close under the dazzling lights of the Yas Marina Circuit, with Lando Norris leading McLaren to a remarkable victory and securing their first constructors’ championship since 1998. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a spectacle of drama, redemption, and emotional farewells, marking the end of a captivating season.

McLaren’s Triumph After 26 Years

Lando Norris delivered a flawless drive, starting from pole and leading the race from start to finish. His commanding victory not only capped off his fourth win of the season but also ensured McLaren emerged as champions in the constructors' standings, breaking a 26-year drought.

Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, was elated:
"What a team effort! This was stressful, but we’ve proven we’re back at the top. Now it’s time to aim for the drivers’ championship next year."

Oscar Piastri, however, endured a challenging race, dropping to last after a first-corner collision with Max Verstappen. Despite the setback, McLaren's consistent performance throughout the year solidified their title.

Early Drama: Collisions and Penalties Galore

The race started with high stakes and immediate action. Max Verstappen collided with Piastri at Turn 1, sending both into a spin. The Red Bull driver received a 10-second penalty for causing the incident. Moments later, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez tangled, leading to Perez's retirement on the first lap and Bottas later crashing into Kevin Magnussen, forcing another retirement.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz capitalized on the chaos, securing second place, while teammate Charles Leclerc charged from P19 to a sensational third, earning the "Driver of the Day" accolade.

Lewis Hamilton Bids Farewell to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes was one for the history books. Starting from P16 on the hard compound tyres, the seven-time world champion carved through the field to finish fourth, overtaking teammate George Russell on the last lap. Hamilton's farewell was marked by an emotional team radio message and celebratory donuts on the main straight.
"This team has been my family for so many years. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved together," Hamilton reflected.

Farewell to Familiar Faces

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix also marked the end of several F1 careers. Valtteri Bottas bid adieu to the sport, leaving behind a legacy of 10 Grand Prix wins. Franco Colapinto’s and Kevin Magnussen’s departures were also confirmed, while Sergio Perez hinted at possible retirement during his media interactions.

Carlos Sainz's farewell to Ferrari was emotional, as the Spaniard moves to Williams in 2025. Reflecting on his tenure, Sainz said:
"I’ve proved I can win races with the right car. Ferrari has been a special chapter in my career."

Season Review: Verstappen's Fourth Title

Although the final race didn’t favor Max Verstappen, the Dutchman’s dominance throughout the year was undeniable. Securing his fourth consecutive drivers’ title, Verstappen’s highlights included victories in Bahrain, Japan, and an unforgettable wet-weather masterclass in Brazil. Red Bull, however, faced challenges towards the season’s end, ultimately conceding the constructors' title to McLaren.

What Lies Ahead for 2025?

The Abu Dhabi finale hinted at an even more competitive 2025 season. With McLaren riding high, Ferrari regrouping, and Red Bull seeking redemption, next year promises fierce battles. Lando Norris made his intentions clear:
"Winning the constructors' is just the beginning. I’m coming for the drivers’ title next year."

The off-season begins with a Pirelli tyre test next week, offering glimpses of driver and team changes ahead of pre-season testing in February.

Final Standings and Reflections

The top ten in Abu Dhabi featured Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, and Piastri. McLaren’s resurgence capped a transformative season, proving their mettle against the grid’s best.

As the fireworks lit up the Yas Marina sky, the 2024 Formula 1 season ended in style, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the drama and excitement of 2025.

Classification 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
14United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren01:26:33.29158
1
25
255Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
3
18
316Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
20
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
16
12
563United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
6
10
61Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
4
8
710France Pierre Gasly
France Alpine+0 laps58
5
6
827Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United States Haas+0 laps58
7
4
914Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps58
8
2
1081Australia Oscar Piastri
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
2
1
1123Thailand Alex Albon
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap57
18
0
1222Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy Racing Bulls+1 lap57
11
0
1324China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap57
15
0
1418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap57
13
0
1561Australia Jack Doohan
France Alpine+1 lap57
17
0
1620Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap57
14
0
1730New Zealand Liam Lawson
Italy Racing BullsPower unit55
12
0
DNF77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland SauberCollision damage30
9
0
DNF43Argentina Franco Colapinto
United Kingdom WilliamsTechnical26
19
0
DNF11Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red BullCollision damage0
10
0

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 received a 5 sec. time penalty for track limits.

Fastest lap: 1:25.637 min by Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 #20 in lap 57 @222.002 km/h

15 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results & Report 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Third well-controlled victory for Lando after the Dutch & Singapore GPs, & a good way to end the season on a high, with perhaps the WDC awaiting next season like with Seb after the 2009 season finale.
    Max's move was simply over-optimistic from that distance, & Bottas was also clumsy with Checo, although he couldn't do much about locking up alongside Magnussen.
    Ironically, thanks to him, the fastest lap point didn't get distributed in its final race.
    VCARB will probably receive a financial sanction just like Williams in Imola.

    1
    Reply
        • shroppyfly

          It is a shame the partnerships over, the marriage dissolved, the "The decree absolute", no more will we have someone named after an imaginary mongrel in a Hollywood film of yesteryear, blubbering on about a team member who recently purchased some shoes for $28M from the same film, now we know what Dorothy parades around in, in private, im gutted...

          Cease and desist no-longer valid, as Dorothy was no doubt attract a new name from next season from the patient tifosi

          But nevermind ,new year,new opportunities I say

          Reply
  4. Nobodysperfect

    Congrates 🤝 to the McLaren team for winning the championship!

    Well done! Great comeback in 2 years time from the back of the grid to the front with both cars!

    Reply
  7. Donalf

    I'm scratching my head as to why sir Lulu got away with a couple of doughnuts,, he didn't win any thing & the team didn't win anything, Max won the championship & I never saw him after the race it was like sir Lulu had won the championship, he should have been penalised for the doughnuts I hope this crap stops when he joins Ferrari.

    Reply
    • shroppyfly

      And the Fia even gave special dispensation called(the dreadlock award # grateful) to be up on the podium at the end of the race too, too busy having his photo taken no doubt, Max didnt do doughnuts, he has more class than that, infact next year the only doughnuts he will be doing is recovering from spins he makes trying to keep up, five oddities, i might have seen, was Hamilton Snr around? or Blondie, his brother?,his mother his mutt?

      And from the poor 2025 Ferrari team , why was Sainz wearing a different race suit than Charlie.

      Reply

