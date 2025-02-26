Antonelli Tops Morning Session as 2025 Pre-Season Testing Begins in Bahrain

Event: 2025 Pre-Season Testing Day 1 of 3

Track:

Weather: dry 15°C

Tarmac: dry 23°C

Humidity :48%

Wind : 2.5 m/s NE

Pressure: 1020 bar

Feb.26 - The first morning session of 2025 Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain has wrapped up, with Kimi Antonelli making a strong impression for Mercedes. With teams eager to gather crucial data ahead of the season opener in Melbourne, the session provided plenty of insight into how the grid is shaping up.

Antonelli Leads the Pack

As the chequered flag brought the first half of the day to a close, it was Antonelli who found himself on top of the timesheets. The young Italian clocked a 1m 31.428s, narrowly edging out Liam Lawson in the Red Bull by 0.132s, while Alex Albon rounded out the top three.

Despite the strong lap time, teams are keeping their cards close to their chest, with varying fuel loads and tyre compounds making direct comparisons difficult. However, Antonelli’s performance is sure to fuel excitement about his debut season at Mercedes.

Lap Count Leaders: Tsunoda and Antonelli Impress

In terms of mileage, Yuki Tsunoda and Antonelli led the way, each completing an impressive 78 laps. Close behind was Oliver Bearman with 72 laps, while Lewis Hamilton managed 70 laps as he settled into his new Ferrari surroundings.

With only three days of testing before the season begins, teams are prioritising reliability and long-run data collection. So far, the 2025 cars appear robust, with no major reliability issues disrupting the session.

Early Drama: Lawson Wrestling the RB21

Liam Lawson, newly promoted to Red Bull’s senior team, had his hands full throughout the session. His RB21 appeared tricky to handle, with the Kiwi pushing the limits and experiencing a few off-track moments, including a snap and wide moment at Turn 4.

While some speculate that Red Bull has focused on a more driveable car this year, Lawson’s struggles suggest that unlocking its full potential may still be a challenge.

Hamilton Eases Into Ferrari Life

One of the biggest talking points heading into the season was Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, and the seven-time world champion wasted no time getting acclimated. Donning his iconic yellow helmet, Hamilton steadily racked up laps, ending the morning fifth on the timesheets.

A minor lock-up at Turn 11 didn’t deter the Brit, and early indications suggest he’s settling in well with the Scuderia.

Bearman Hits Full Race Distance

It was Oliver Bearman who first completed the equivalent of a full Grand Prix race distance, clocking 57 laps before lunch. This feat, along with his consistent pace, will be encouraging for Haas as they seek a competitive start to the season.

Flow-Vis and Aero Testing in Full Swing

With testing not just about lap times, teams were focused on aerodynamics, with both Red Bull and Kick Sauber running flow-vis paint to gather data. Ensuring wind tunnel predictions match real-world performance is crucial, and with limited track time available, teams are wasting no opportunity to refine their setups.

Changing Weather Conditions

Although Bahrain is typically warm, cooler temperatures and increasing wind made conditions trickier than expected. Bearman even reported feeling cold in the cockpit, an unusual complaint for a test session in the desert. With a chance of rain tomorrow, teams may have to adapt their plans accordingly.

What’s Next? Afternoon Session Preview

With the morning drivers handing over to their teammates, the second session of the day promises even more intrigue. Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell are all set to hit the track, giving us a first look at how they fare in their 2025 machinery.

The afternoon session begins at 15:00 local time (12:00 UTC), with teams set to continue refining their setups ahead of the season opener in Australia.

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during the morning session on the Bahrain circuit were:

Sector 1: 29.218 sec by Lewis Hamilton with the Ferrari SF-25.

Sector 2: 39.235 sec by Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin AMR25.

Sector 3: 22.665 sec by Kimi Antonelli with the Mercedes W16.

The fastest lap time of last year's race was 1:29.179 min set during Q3 qualifying for the Grand Prix.

Quickest Lap Times Morning Session 1st Day

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: