Second Free Practice Results 2025 Australian F1 GP

Leclerc Leads Ferrari Charge in FP2 as Red Bull Struggles Continue

Ferrari and McLaren Look Strong in Melbourne

The first Friday of the 2025 Formula 1 season delivered plenty of action at Albert Park, with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time in Free Practice 2 (FP2), keeping Ferrari at the sharp end of the timesheets. The Monegasque driver posted a 1m16.439s, edging out Oscar Piastri's McLaren by just 0.124s, while Lando Norris was a mere 0.017s behind his teammate in third.

With McLaren leading FP1 through Norris and Ferrari topping FP2 with Leclerc, early signs suggest a close battle for pole position between the two teams—an exciting prospect for fans anticipating Saturday's qualifying showdown.

Red Bull Off the Pace as Verstappen and Lawson Struggle

Despite coming into the season as favourites, Red Bull Racing found themselves on the back foot. Max Verstappen, aiming for a third consecutive pole in Melbourne, could only manage P7. The Dutchman struggled with the RB21's balance, prompting a suspension change mid-session in a bid to find a more comfortable setup.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, making his first full-season start as a Red Bull driver, had a difficult session, struggling with long-run pace during race simulations. Rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, in contrast, was lapping over a second quicker, raising eyebrows in the paddock about the true pace of Red Bull’s 2025 challenger.

Racing Bulls Shine as Williams Fade

One of the standout stories of FP2 was the strong performance from Racing Bulls. Both Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar finished inside the top ten, outpacing their Red Bull senior team counterparts. While their pace may have been flattered by lower fuel loads, it was an impressive showing from the Red Bull sister team, which struggled to maintain momentum in 2024.

At the other end of the spectrum, Williams looked less competitive, with both drivers setting identical lap times but falling behind the midfield pack. Their promising pre-season form hasn't fully materialized in Melbourne yet, leaving questions about their one-lap pace and race performance.

Bearman Misses FP2 After FP1 Crash

It was a tough day for Oliver Bearman, who failed to take part in FP2 after crashing his Haas in the opening session. The rookie clipped the barriers in FP1, damaging both the front and rear of his car and leaving his team scrambling for repairs. Haas had hoped to get him out for at least a shakedown lap in FP2, but time ran out before the British driver could return to the track.

With just one more practice session on Saturday morning before his first-ever F1 qualifying, Bearman faces a steep learning curve heading into the rest of the weekend.

Mercedes Focuses on Hard Tyres, Russell Runs Wide Again

Mercedes ran a different programme than their rivals, prioritizing long runs on hard tyres rather than outright lap times. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished the session in fourth and fifth, suggesting decent one-lap pace despite the limited soft-tyre running.

Russell, however, had another moment, running wide at Turn 13 and locking up—his second off-track excursion of the day after spinning in FP1. The British driver escaped with only a flat spot, but the incident highlighted the challenge of Melbourne’s low-grip surface, particularly in hot conditions.

Rain Looming for Sunday, Teams Adjust Setups

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the weekend is the looming rain forecast for Sunday’s race. McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggested that heavy rain and puddling could play a significant role in strategy, forcing teams to consider higher downforce setups despite Friday’s warm and sunny conditions.

With Saturday’s qualifying expected to be held in 35°C heat, teams must balance short-term performance with long-term race strategy, making the final practice session crucial for setup refinement.

Looking Ahead: Qualifying Battle Brewing

With Ferrari and McLaren looking evenly matched, Red Bull searching for answers, and Racing Bulls springing a surprise, qualifying on Saturday is shaping up to be a thrilling first head-to-head of the 2025 season.

Can Leclerc maintain Ferrari’s edge, or will Piastri and Norris bring McLaren to the front on home soil? And will Verstappen bounce back when it really counts?

All will be revealed in the first qualifying session of the new era—don’t miss it!

Last year's fastest lap in FP2 was clocked at 1:17,277 by Charles Leclerc with Ferrari around the Melbourne track.

FP2 Times Table 2025 Australian GP

