Weather: 22°C Cloudy & Dry

Tarmac: 35°C Dry

Humidity: 27.0%

Wind: 6.4 km/h

Hamilton Shines in Ferrari Red with Commanding Sprint Win in China

A Historic Victory for Hamilton and Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory in the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint, securing his first win in Ferrari colours with a dominant drive from pole position. The seven-time world champion showed his class at the Shanghai International Circuit, managing his tyres to perfection while fending off early pressure from Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Hamilton, who continues to settle into his new surroundings at Maranello. The British driver was visibly elated, celebrating with Ferrari mechanics and a sea of adoring fans waving '44' banners.

Piastri's Late Charge Secures P2

Behind Hamilton, Oscar Piastri put in an impressive performance, overtaking Verstappen in the latter stages to claim second place for McLaren. The Australian showed patience and precision, exploiting Verstappen’s fading tyres to snatch the position down the back straight with a DRS-assisted move.

"It was a really productive Sprint," Piastri said post-race. "Second place is a solid result, and we learned a lot. The Ferraris look strong, but we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve for tomorrow."

Verstappen Struggles with Tyres in P3

Max Verstappen initially looked like Hamilton’s biggest threat, keeping within DRS range in the opening laps. However, the Red Bull ace struggled with tyre degradation in the second half of the race, eventually slipping behind Piastri and settling for third.

"The last eight laps were just about survival," Verstappen admitted. "We lacked the overall pace today, so we need to dig into the data and improve for the Grand Prix."

Russell and Leclerc Battle for Fourth

Further down the order, George Russell successfully defended P4 against Charles Leclerc in a tense battle that lasted for several laps. Despite Leclerc’s best efforts, Russell held his ground, keeping the Monegasque at bay through the final sector.

Meanwhile, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur emphasized the importance of qualifying for Sunday’s race. "It was all about tyre management today, but track position is everything here. We need a strong qualifying session to keep this momentum going."

Tsunoda Breaks into the Points

Yuki Tsunoda impressed with a P6 finish, scoring his first points of the season for Racing Bulls. The Japanese driver fought off a late challenge from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, proving his resilience in the midfield scrap.

Norris' Tough Sprint

Lando Norris endured a challenging afternoon, finishing eighth after starting from sixth on the grid. The McLaren driver struggled with tyre degradation early on, preventing him from making significant progress.

"I was flat out, but we just didn’t have the pace," Norris admitted over team radio.

Williams Penalised for Camera Infringement

In the paddock, Williams received a €50,000 fine for a camera infringement, adding an off-track twist to the day’s events. The stewards are also reviewing multiple incidents from the midfield, including a clash involving Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto on the final lap.

What’s Next?

With the Sprint now in the books, attention turns to Qualifying, set to begin at 15:00 local time (07:00 UTC). Can Hamilton maintain his momentum, or will McLaren and Red Bull strike back?

Stay tuned for more updates as we gear up for an action-packed Chinese Grand Prix!

Classification 2025 Chinese F1 Sprint

Fastest lap: 1:35.399 min by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF25 (#44) lap 2 @205,700 km/h

