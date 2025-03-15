F1 Starting Grid 2025 Australian Grand Prix

Event: Australian Grand Prix
Track: Albert Park Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 05:00 CET | 04:00 UK | 21:00 LA | 13:00 Tokio

McLaren Dominates as Norris Takes First Pole of 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off in thrilling fashion at Albert Park, with Lando Norris storming to pole position in a dominant display for McLaren. Teammate Oscar Piastri secured second, locking out the front row for the Woking-based team, while Max Verstappen recovered from a tough Friday to take P3. With rain looming for race day, could this be a golden opportunity for McLaren, or will Verstappen’s wet-weather mastery turn the tide? Check out the full starting grid below!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Australian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15,096
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:15,180+0,084s
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15,481+0,385s
463George RussellMercedes1:15,546+0,450s
522Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:15,670+0,574s
623Alex AlbonWilliams1:15,737+0,641s
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:15,755+0,659s
844Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:15,973+0,877s
910Pierre GaslyAlpine1:15,980+0,884s
1055Carlos SainzWilliams1:16,062+0,966s
116Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:16,175+1,079s
1214Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:16,453+1,357s
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:16,483+1,387s
147Jack DoohanAlpine1:16,863+1,767s
155Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:17,520+2,424s
1612Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:16,525+1,429s
1727Nico HülkenbergSauber1:16,579+1,483s
1830Liam LawsonRed Bull1:17,094+1,998s
1931Esteban OconHaas1:17,147+2,051s
2087Oliver BearmanHaasDNS

2 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2025 Australian Grand Prix

  1. smokey

    A few surprises with the grid structure!
    Expect a good battle from the top three, with Max being the most forceful, while neither McLaren driver will want to take the other out!
    Tsunoda and Albon were a pleasant surprise. Williams seem to have found previously lacking pace! Well done to James Vowles.
    This race has the makings of an entertaining event!

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    With the weather forecast showing heavy rain, the race could be a total lottery & Max could even have an advantage as he usually does in wet conditions.

