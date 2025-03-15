F1 Starting Grid 2025 Australian Grand Prix
Event: Australian Grand Prix
Track: Albert Park Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 05:00 CET | 04:00 UK | 21:00 LA | 13:00 Tokio
McLaren Dominates as Norris Takes First Pole of 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 season kicked off in thrilling fashion at Albert Park, with Lando Norris storming to pole position in a dominant display for McLaren. Teammate Oscar Piastri secured second, locking out the front row for the Woking-based team, while Max Verstappen recovered from a tough Friday to take P3. With rain looming for race day, could this be a golden opportunity for McLaren, or will Verstappen’s wet-weather mastery turn the tide? Check out the full starting grid below!
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Australian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15,096
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15,180
|+0,084s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15,481
|+0,385s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15,546
|+0,450s
|5
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:15,670
|+0,574s
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:15,737
|+0,641s
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15,755
|+0,659s
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:15,973
|+0,877s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:15,980
|+0,884s
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:16,062
|+0,966s
|11
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:16,175
|+1,079s
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:16,453
|+1,357s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16,483
|+1,387s
|14
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:16,863
|+1,767s
|15
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:17,520
|+2,424s
|16
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:16,525
|+1,429s
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:16,579
|+1,483s
|18
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|1:17,094
|+1,998s
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:17,147
|+2,051s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNS
A few surprises with the grid structure!
Expect a good battle from the top three, with Max being the most forceful, while neither McLaren driver will want to take the other out!
Tsunoda and Albon were a pleasant surprise. Williams seem to have found previously lacking pace! Well done to James Vowles.
This race has the makings of an entertaining event!
With the weather forecast showing heavy rain, the race could be a total lottery & Max could even have an advantage as he usually does in wet conditions.
