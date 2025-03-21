F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Sprint Race

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Sprint
21 March 2025 by    2 min read
Event: Chinese Grand Prix
Track: Shanghai International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 11:00 Local | 04:00 CET | 03:00 UK | 20:00 LA | 12:00 Tokio

Hamilton Shocks F1 with Sprint Pole in Shanghai – Verstappen & McLaren in Pursuit

The Shanghai International Circuit delivered a thrilling Sprint Qualifying session, with Lewis Hamilton stunning the paddock by securing pole position for Ferrari. The seven-time world champion edged out Max Verstappen by just 0.018 seconds, marking his first P1 start since joining the Scuderia.

McLaren, expected to dominate, faced a setback as Lando Norris ran wide on his final lap, leaving him sixth on the grid. Meanwhile, his teammate Oscar Piastri delivered a strong lap to claim third, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

With Verstappen lining up alongside Hamilton, a fierce battle into Turn 1 is all but guaranteed. Can Hamilton convert his shock pole into victory, or will Verstappen and McLaren fight back?

Here’s how the grid shapes up for Saturday’s Sprint Race:

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Sprint

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
144Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:30,849
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,867+0,018s
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30,929+0,080s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:31,057+0,208s
563George RussellMercedes1:31,169+0,320s
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:31,393+0,544s
712Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:31,738+0,889s
822Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:31,773+0,924s
923Alex AlbonWilliams1:31,852+1,003s
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,982+1,133s
1114Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31,815+0,966s
1287Oliver BearmanHaas1:31,978+1,129s
1355Carlos SainzWilliams1:32,325+1,476s
145Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:32,564+1,715s
156Isack HadjarRacing BullsDNF
167Jack DoohanAlpine1:32,575+1,726s
1710Pierre GaslyAlpine1:32,640+1,791s
1831Esteban OconHaas1:32,651+1,802s
1927Nico HülkenbergSauber1:32,675+1,826s
2030Liam LawsonRed Bull1:32,729+1,880s

