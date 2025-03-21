Event:

Warm-up lap starts at: 11:00 Local | 04:00 CET | 03:00 UK | 20:00 LA | 12:00 Tokio

Hamilton Shocks F1 with Sprint Pole in Shanghai – Verstappen & McLaren in Pursuit

The Shanghai International Circuit delivered a thrilling Sprint Qualifying session, with Lewis Hamilton stunning the paddock by securing pole position for Ferrari. The seven-time world champion edged out Max Verstappen by just 0.018 seconds, marking his first P1 start since joining the Scuderia.

McLaren, expected to dominate, faced a setback as Lando Norris ran wide on his final lap, leaving him sixth on the grid. Meanwhile, his teammate Oscar Piastri delivered a strong lap to claim third, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

With Verstappen lining up alongside Hamilton, a fierce battle into Turn 1 is all but guaranteed. Can Hamilton convert his shock pole into victory, or will Verstappen and McLaren fight back?

Here’s how the grid shapes up for Saturday’s Sprint Race:

