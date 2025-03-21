F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Sprint Race
Event: Chinese Grand Prix
Track: Shanghai International Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 11:00 Local | 04:00 CET | 03:00 UK | 20:00 LA | 12:00 Tokio
Hamilton Shocks F1 with Sprint Pole in Shanghai – Verstappen & McLaren in Pursuit
The Shanghai International Circuit delivered a thrilling Sprint Qualifying session, with Lewis Hamilton stunning the paddock by securing pole position for Ferrari. The seven-time world champion edged out Max Verstappen by just 0.018 seconds, marking his first P1 start since joining the Scuderia.
McLaren, expected to dominate, faced a setback as Lando Norris ran wide on his final lap, leaving him sixth on the grid. Meanwhile, his teammate Oscar Piastri delivered a strong lap to claim third, ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.
With Verstappen lining up alongside Hamilton, a fierce battle into Turn 1 is all but guaranteed. Can Hamilton convert his shock pole into victory, or will Verstappen and McLaren fight back?
Here’s how the grid shapes up for Saturday’s Sprint Race:
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Chinese Sprint
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:30,849
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30,867
|+0,018s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30,929
|+0,080s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31,057
|+0,208s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31,169
|+0,320s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:31,393
|+0,544s
|7
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:31,738
|+0,889s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,773
|+0,924s
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:31,852
|+1,003s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31,982
|+1,133s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31,815
|+0,966s
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:31,978
|+1,129s
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:32,325
|+1,476s
|14
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:32,564
|+1,715s
|15
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|DNF
|16
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:32,575
|+1,726s
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32,640
|+1,791s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:32,651
|+1,802s
|19
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:32,675
|+1,826s
|20
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|1:32,729
|+1,880s
Well done Lewis, let battle commence. Hope they get past the first corner at least. I feel for Kelly.
