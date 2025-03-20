All info you need to see before the 2025 Chinese GP starts

After an interesting season-opener in Melbourne with as the class of the field, Formula 1 arrives in Shanghai with clear ideas about the pecking order.

and McLaren are the early favorites to win championships in 2025. However, the FIA may have already started to tighten things up at the front, with more strict tests for rear wing flexibility to address the "mini-DRS" saga.

and Red Bull took advantage of the changing conditions and put up a fight against McLaren. The Dutchman won last year's race in China and Helmut Marko has been optimistic about the team's chances early in the season. Of course, newcomer Liam Lawson struggled mightily at Melbourne and the team will surely keep a close eye on him.

Ferrari is the unpredictable team among the Top 4, with and Lewis Hamilton only in P8 and P10 in the season-opener. Meanwhile, Mercedes grabbed a good amount of points with third and Kimi Antonelli in fourth. However, they looked far behind McLaren and even Red Bull.

Seven of the 10 teams scored points in Australia, with Williams (Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz) sitting fourth with 10 points in the World Constructors' Championship. Aston Martin scored eight points with Lance Stroll, while Nico Hulkenberg gave six points to Sauber.

(Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan), Racing Bulls (Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar) and Haas (Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman) failed to score.

This weekend will give us the first Sprint Weekend of the year, with Free Practice and the Sprint Qualifying. On Saturday, we will have the Sprint Race followed by Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix.

2025 Chinese GP Facts & Figures

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix is next in the Formula 1 calendar and the event will be the 18th Chinese round as part of the F1 World Championship.

The first World Championship Chinese Grand Prix was celebrated in 2004 and has been celebrated at the same venue each time.

In its first years in the calendar (until 2008), the Chinese Grand Prix was often the final race or was positioned near the end of the campaign. Although a Drivers' title was never decided in China, the event gave us some impactful moments in championship fights before. Rubens Barrichello won the first Chinese Grand Prix in 2004, followed by Fernando Alonso winning in 2005 and giving Renault the World Constructors' Championship.

In 2006, Michael Schumacher won his 91st and final F1 race in China, and the win was important in his quest for an eighth title, but his chances eventually faded.

had a chance to close out the championship in his rookie season in 2007. However, delayed pitstop from intermediate tyres to slick ones ended his chances when his car, equipped with worn tyres (the canvas was visible), was beached in the pit-lane entry. Hamilton's and McLaren's "mistake" proved costly that year, with Hamiton losing the title to (Ferrari) by one point.

Hamilton won in 2008 and entered the final race of the season with strong chances of winning his maiden title, which he won dramatically in Brazil. gave Red Bull its first win and Pole Position in 2009, followed by his teammate Mark Webber for a 1-2.

McLaren won in 2010 and 2011, with and Hamilton, respectively. Nico Rosberg took his maiden win in the 2012 Chinese Grand Prix, also giving Mercedes' factory team its first win since the 1955 Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes had returned to F1 as a team in 2010 and went on to dominate the series from 2014 to 2020.

Alonso won for Ferrari in 2013, while Hamilton achieved his first Pole Position for Mercedes that same weekend. Hamilton went on to win for Mercedes in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019 (in F1's 1000th Grand Prix). Rosberg won again in 2016 for Mercedes, while Daniel Ricciardo took a tremendous win in 2018 for Red Bull with great overtakes.

In 2023, Max Verstappen won for Red Bull in China's return to the F1 calendar.

The most successful driver in the Chinese Grand Prix is Lewis Hamilton with six wins (two with McLaren and four with Mercedes).

Among teams, Mercedes leads with six wins, ahead of Ferrari's four. McLaren and Red Bull have three wins apiece in Shanghai.

Shanghai International Circuit

The Shanghai International Circuit includes probably the prettiest Turn 1-Turn 2-Turn 3 section at any start of a Formula 1 event, with the long corners looking beautiful when packed with the F1 grid of cars.

The circuit, which was opened on 6 June 2004, is 5.451 km long and was designed by Hermann Tilke. The Grand Prix Circuit has 16 corners and has hosted every F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

There will be 56 laps (305.066 km race distance) and two DRS zones in the race. Between Turns 13 and 14, there is a 1.2 km straight which includes the longest DRS zone of the track.

The current records around the layout are the following:

Outright record: 1:31.095 min by Sebastian Vettel in 2018, driving the Ferrari SF71H at an average speed of 215,419 km/h.

Fastest Lap during a race: 1:32.238 min by in 2004, driving the Ferrari F2004 at an average speed of 211,750 km/h.

2025 Chinese Grand Prix - Tyres

The dry tyres for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix will be the C2 as P Zero White hard, C3 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C4 as P Zero Red soft.

Pirelli's views for the weekend were explained in a press release: "The trio of compounds is the same as last year. However, one must remember that all the compounds are different to those from last year. The C2 in particular is softer and therefore closer to the C3 than in the past.

An important factor to consider this weekend will be the temperatures. It’s the first time that Shanghai hosts the Grand Prix in March when average temperatures rarely exceed 18 °C. Although in fact, the forecast for the weekend is to seem them climb above 20 °C as from Friday, reaching a high of 26 °C on Saturday. While this is therefore considerably warmer than usual at this time, it is actually pretty similar to conditions seen last year for example, when the race was held in the third week of April.

There were three interruptions last year – one VSC and two Safety Cars – which significantly influenced the outcome of the race, both in terms of the number of stops and the sequence in which the compounds were used. In the case of the former, three of the drivers who finished in the top ten made just one stop, six pitted twice and one even three time.