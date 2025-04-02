Jaime Alguersuari 2025 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

From Teenage Prodigy to the Turntables: Jaime Alguersuari Breaks His Silence

He was handpicked by Red Bull at just 15, thrown into the deep end as the youngest driver to ever start a Formula 1 Grand Prix — without so much as a single lap in an F1 car. debut in 2009 was the stuff of racing folklore, but the fairy tale didn’t last. Expectations were sky-high, results were scrutinised, and when the podiums didn’t come fast enough, the exit door swung open.

In a revealing chat with Tom Clarkson, the former driver revisits his whirlwind journey through the Red Bull machine, sharing untold stories of racing legends, brutal pressures, and the career-defining decision that may have cost him everything. From the cockpit to the DJ booth, Jaime opens up about how music became more than just a passion — it became his lifeline.

