F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dahbi Grand Prix Race Yas Marina

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
The final qualifying session of the 2024 Formula 1 season at Yas Marina Circuit delivered high drama and standout performances under the setting sun. McLaren secured a commanding front-row lockout, with Lando Norris on pole and Oscar Piastri alongside him, positioning the team as strong favorites to clinch the Constructors' Championship. Meanwhile, Ferrari's hopes rest solely on Carlos Sainz, who starts from third, as Charles Leclerc faces a recovery drive from the back of the grid.
With surprises throughout the field, including Nico Hulkenberg’s impressive fourth-place start and Lewis Hamilton’s shock Q1 exit in his last qualifying session with Mercedes, tomorrow’s race promises fireworks to conclude a record-breaking season. Check out the full starting grid below!
F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22,595
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22,804
|+0,209s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:22,824
|+0,229s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:22,945
|+0,350s
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:22,984
|+0,389s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:23,132
|+0,537s
|7
|27
|*Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:22,886
|+0,291s
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:23,196
|+0,601s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:23,204
|+0,609s
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:23,264
|+0,669s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:23,419
|+0,824s
|12
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:23,472
|+0,877s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:23,784
|+1,189s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:23,877
|+1,282s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:23,880
|+1,285s
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:23,887
|+1,292s
|17
|61
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:24,105
|+1,510s
|18
|23
|*Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:23,821
|+1,226s
|19
|43
|*Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:23,912
|+1,317s
|20
|16
|*Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:23,833
|+1,238s
*Penalties:
- Alex Albon, Williams #23 - 5 place grid penalties for using more gearboxes than allowed.
- Franco Colapinto, Williams #43 - 5 place grid penalties for using more gearboxes than allowed.
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari #16 - 10 place grid penalty for using more power unit element than allowed.
- Nico Hulkenberg, Haas #27 - 3 place grid penalty for failing to follow Race Director's instructions.
✅ Don't forget to check out the 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix preview.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
The race victory is Lando's & WCC McLaren's to lose.
The Fia have completely lost the plot , saying if Dorothy finishes outside a podium position , she may take part in the post race podium celebrations, WHY?
I hope Sainz can win his last race for Ferrari
✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.