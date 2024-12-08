F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dahbi Grand Prix Race Yas Marina

Event:

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The final qualifying session of the 2024 Formula 1 season at Yas Marina Circuit delivered high drama and standout performances under the setting sun. McLaren secured a commanding front-row lockout, with Lando Norris on pole and Oscar Piastri alongside him, positioning the team as strong favorites to clinch the Constructors' Championship. Meanwhile, Ferrari's hopes rest solely on Carlos Sainz, who starts from third, as Charles Leclerc faces a recovery drive from the back of the grid.

With surprises throughout the field, including Nico Hulkenberg’s impressive fourth-place start and Lewis Hamilton’s shock Q1 exit in his last qualifying session with Mercedes, tomorrow’s race promises fireworks to conclude a record-breaking season. Check out the full starting grid below!

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dhabi GP

*Penalties:

Alex Albon, Williams #23 - 5 place grid penalties for using more gearboxes than allowed.

Franco Colapinto, Williams #43 - 5 place grid penalties for using more gearboxes than allowed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari #16 - 10 place grid penalty for using more power unit element than allowed.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas #27 - 3 place grid penalty for failing to follow Race Director's instructions.

