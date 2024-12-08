F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dahbi Grand Prix Race Yas Marina

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

8 December 2024
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The final qualifying session of the 2024 Formula 1 season at Yas Marina Circuit delivered high drama and standout performances under the setting sun. McLaren secured a commanding front-row lockout, with Lando Norris on pole and Oscar Piastri alongside him, positioning the team as strong favorites to clinch the Constructors' Championship. Meanwhile, Ferrari's hopes rest solely on Carlos Sainz, who starts from third, as Charles Leclerc faces a recovery drive from the back of the grid.

With surprises throughout the field, including Nico Hulkenberg’s impressive fourth-place start and Lewis Hamilton’s shock Q1 exit in his last qualifying session with Mercedes, tomorrow’s race promises fireworks to conclude a record-breaking season. Check out the full starting grid below!

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Abu Dhabi GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:22,595
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:22,804+0,209s
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:22,824+0,229s
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:22,945+0,350s
510Pierre GaslyAlpine1:22,984+0,389s
663George RussellMercedes1:23,132+0,537s
727*Nico HülkenbergHaas1:22,886+0,291s
814Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:23,196+0,601s
977Valtteri BottasSauber1:23,204+0,609s
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:23,264+0,669s
1122Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:23,419+0,824s
1230Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:23,472+0,877s
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:23,784+1,189s
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas1:23,877+1,282s
1524Zhou GuanyuSauber1:23,880+1,285s
1644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:23,887+1,292s
1761Jack DoohanAlpine1:24,105+1,510s
1823*Alex AlbonWilliams1:23,821+1,226s
1943*Franco ColapintoWilliams1:23,912+1,317s
2016*Charles LeclercFerrari1:23,833+1,238s

*Penalties:

  • Alex Albon, Williams #23 - 5 place grid penalties for using more gearboxes than allowed.
  • Franco Colapinto, Williams #43 - 5 place grid penalties for using more gearboxes than allowed.
  • Charles Leclerc, Ferrari #16 - 10 place grid penalty for using more power unit element than allowed.
  • Nico Hulkenberg, Haas #27 - 3 place grid penalty for failing to follow Race Director's instructions.

