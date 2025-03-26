Michael Schumacher's Conditions: Insider Reveals 'Sad Situation'

Mar.26 - Michael Schumacher "can no longer express himself through language," according to one well-placed insider.

Felix Gorner, a reporter for the German broadcaster RTL, covered the seven time world champion's career intimately, and claims to know what his publicly-secret health condition is today.

"It's a very sad situation," he told RTL, some 11 years after the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver's skiing accident.

"He is a person in need of care, totally dependent on caregivers. He can no longer express himself through language."

Gorner's comments are newsworthy given that the Schumacher family has refused to ever divulge the extent of his long-term brain injuries.

"There's a maximum of 20 people who are allowed to get close to him," he explained. "And in my opinion, that's the right approach. Because the family is acting in his best interests.

"He has always been completely protective of his private life, and that won't change."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: