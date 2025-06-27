Is Wolff Still Looking at Verstappen? Marko Speaks Out

Jun.27 - Max Verstappen refuses to give a "definitive answer" when asked if he will definitely still be a Red Bull driver in 2026.

That's the interpretation of the well-connected Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, even if team advisor and Verstappen mentor Dr Helmut Marko is more certain.

The Osterreich newspaper asked Marko, 82, about new rumours suggesting Toto Wolff is still determined to sign Verstappen to Mercedes, if only to prevent him reuniting with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin.

"We don't need to go into that," Marko responded, "because Max will stay at Red Bull next year."

As De Telegraaf noted, however, Verstappen is less clear.

"I've had this question before in my life," the Dutchman quipped at the Red Bull Ring.

"I don't think we need to talk about that. Do you want me to repeat what I said last year? I don't know. It's the same answer."

Most paddock analysts agree that the only reason Wolff is yet to re-sign the on-form George Russell is to leave that seat hypothetically available to Verstappen.

Even Wolff's 18-year-old protege Kimi Antonelli seems to acknowledge the possibility. "I don't mind working with Max either," said the Italian, "but to be honest, I'm really happy with George now."

As for Russell, he insists it's "normal" for Wolff to be keen to sign a driver of Verstappen's calibre. "But for me, if I'm performing the way I am, what do I have to worry about?

"There are two seats in each team."

So if Marko is so confident that Verstappen is staying put, why is the Mercedes rumour so persistent? "Toto wants to win," the Austrian answered.

"And he knows full well that if he has a Max Verstappen, his chances are better."

And given the move to all-new chassis and engine regulations next year, Verstappen's chances of winning the world championship might be higher in silver.

Indeed, Verstappen seems to have already written off winning a fifth consecutive drivers' title for Red Bull. "With the current state of affairs?" he told Dutch-speaking media in Austria. "Not very realistic.

"It's actually a miracle that I am third in the championship."

In the same forum, he was very careful when asked about 2026. "I want to focus on the steps we can still take first.

"Next year is always a question mark, but this season has no influence on that."

When Mercedes was mentioned, he admitted: "With the previous regulations, Mercedes had it well organised from the start and we were only able to turn that around in the last year. With the current regulations, we started strong, but McLaren has now overtaken us.

"But someone who is doing well now will not necessarily be doing well next year."

One of Verstappen's biggest concerns about 2026 could be Red Bull's own power unit project in collaboration with Ford. Even team boss Christian Horner told Sport Bild a few days ago that expecting to lead from the very start would be arrogant.

"I was surprised when I read that," Marko admitted. "Internally, he (Horner) certainly doesn't speak in the same way.

"We're within the limits with our engine and don't believe we have a significant disadvantage at the moment."

Marko continued: "The other manufacturers also have to build completely new engines for next year. We have experienced people, many of whom we poached from established companies.

"There could be surprises. I certainly hope that none of the engine manufacturers emerges as dominant as Mercedes did in 2014," he concluded.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: