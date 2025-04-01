2026: The Year Fernando Alonso Retires? Schumacher Weighs In

Apr.1 - Another former Formula 1 winner has joined Rene Arnoux in suggesting veteran Fernando Alonso is nearing the end of his competitive days on the grid.

Arnoux, who like 43-year-old Alonso also raced for Ferrari, described the Spaniard as "one of the disappointments" the 2025 season so far in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"When he's fighting close to (Lance) Stroll, it says a lot," the 76-year-old Frenchman said. "I think he is nearing the end of his career."

Shanghai was Alonso's 406th grand prix, meaning that for exactly the entire second half of his career, he has failed to add to his tally of 32 wins.

Alonso is yet to score even a single point so far this season, but Ralf Schumacher told formel1.de that he thinks the two-time champion is "still incredible".

"He's won very few world titles for his talent," Schumacher added. "Perhaps his character has influenced this, as he's never been a great team player.

"But in terms of performance, he's still incredible."

Schumacher admits that Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll may simply have improved over the winter, but he also thinks Alonso may no longer be driving as urgently or aggressively as in the past.

"He can't fight for the top positions, and that could be affecting his performance," said the German. "If the car makes a step forward, he'll be back. Don't underestimate him."

Alonso is signed up for the 2026 season, and is keeping his options open beyond that.

Schumacher predicts: "I think by the end of 2026, it will be the end for him in Formula 1. I don't see him being signed by another elite team."

Meanwhile, the struggling Aston Martin car company is selling its minority investment in the Silverstone based team that bears its name. It will be acquired by team owner Lawrence Stroll, whose stake now rises to 33 percent.

Stroll said: "With a long-term sponsorship agreement cementing the existing relationship between Aston Martin and the Aston Martin F1 Team, our brand will remain present and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport for many years to come."

