Verstappen Rumours: Jos Speaks Out Against Red Bull Exit Speculations

Jul.3 - A highly respected Formula 1 broadcaster believes Max Verstappen has now said "yes" to the idea of joining Mercedes next year.

A report at Sky Italia believes the only remaining obstacle is the approval of the Mercedes board, needing to green-light not only the Dutchman's massive salary, but a $130 million-plus buyout of Red Bull's contract.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos thinks that under the terms of Verstappen's contract, the 27-year-old is free to leave because of two exit clauses.

"One is activated if Max is not in the top two drivers," he told Ziggo Sport. "And if Red Bull is not in the top three constructors, the other one will also be activated.

"I am 100 percent sure of the clauses."

Verstappen's father and co-manager Jos slammed the reports.

"Doornbos is talking like a headless chicken," he responded.

Respected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, known to be close to the Verstappen camp, agrees: "Mercedes' interest is there, we know that, but as far as I know, there is no official offer.

"In reality, nothing has changed compared to last week."

An 'official offer', however, may only be forthcoming once the Mercedes board rubber-stamps it - and there are board members who wonder if the ultra-expensive Verstappen is really needed.

"Regardless of the driver lineup, the Silver Arrows could have the best car on the grid in 2026," Sky Italia noted.

That would tie in with rumours that Mercedes has offered George Russell a new one-year contract - which he may have rejected. That would tie into British commentator Martin Brundle's belief that the British driver is currently "ringing around" to rival Formula 1 team bosses.

So, for now, the Verstappen-to-Mercedes story continues to get hotter and hotter ahead of this weekend's British GP.

Doornbos has no doubts. "He's leaving (Red Bull)," the 43-year-old insists.

"We knew the Red Bull fairytale would end at some point - as much as you would like to see it continue."

