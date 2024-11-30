Formula 1 Starting Grid 2024 Qatar Sprint Race
Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 15:30 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio
As the 2024 Formula 1 season nears its thrilling conclusion, the stage is set for an intense 19-lap Sprint race at the iconic Lusail International Circuit. Under the dazzling glow of floodlights, the drivers will push their limits on one of the fastest circuits of the year, where every position matters in the fight for championship glory.
With Lando Norris leading the pack from pole and McLaren in a commanding position, rivals like George Russell and Oscar Piastri are poised to challenge for supremacy. Ferrari and Mercedes remain within striking distance, eager to disrupt McLaren’s momentum, while midfield contenders battle for crucial points in the constructors' standings.
Here’s how the grid lines up for what hopes to be a nail-biting Sprint showdown in Qatar:
F1 Starting Grid 2024 Qatar Sprint
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21,012
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:21,075
|+0,063s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:21,171
|+0,159s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:21,281
|+0,269s
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21,308
|+0,296s
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21,315
|+0,303s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21,474
|+0,462s
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:21,978
|+0,966s
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:22,088
|+1,076s
|10
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:22,577
|+1,565s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:22,433
|+1,421s
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:22,526
|+1,514s
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:22,538
|+1,526s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22,599
|+1,587s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:22,738
|+1,726s
|16
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22,718
|+1,706s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:22,722
|+1,710s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22,906
|+1,894s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:22,948
|+1,936s
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:23,423
|+2,411s
✅ Don't forget to check out our 2024 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: