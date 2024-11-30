Formula 1 Starting Grid 2024 Qatar Sprint Race

30 November 2024 by    2 min read

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 15:30 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

As the 2024 Formula 1 season nears its thrilling conclusion, the stage is set for an intense 19-lap Sprint race at the iconic Lusail International Circuit. Under the dazzling glow of floodlights, the drivers will push their limits on one of the fastest circuits of the year, where every position matters in the fight for championship glory.

With Lando Norris leading the pack from pole and McLaren in a commanding position, rivals like George Russell and Oscar Piastri are poised to challenge for supremacy. Ferrari and Mercedes remain within striking distance, eager to disrupt McLaren’s momentum, while midfield contenders battle for crucial points in the constructors' standings.

Here’s how the grid lines up for what hopes to be a nail-biting Sprint showdown in Qatar:

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Qatar Sprint

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:21,012
263George RussellMercedes1:21,075+0,063s
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:21,171+0,159s
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:21,281+0,269s
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:21,308+0,296s
61Max VerstappenRed Bull1:21,315+0,303s
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,474+0,462s
810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:21,978+0,966s
927Nico HülkenbergHaas1:22,088+1,076s
1030Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:22,577+1,565s
1114Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:22,433+1,421s
1223Alex AlbonWilliams1:22,526+1,514s
1377Valtteri BottasSauber1:22,538+1,526s
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:22,599+1,587s
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:22,738+1,726s
1611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:22,718+1,706s
1722Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:22,722+1,710s
1831Esteban OconAlpine1:22,906+1,894s
1924Zhou GuanyuSauber1:22,948+1,936s
2043Franco ColapintoWilliams1:23,423+2,411s

