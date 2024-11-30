Formula 1 Starting Grid 2024 Qatar Sprint Race

Event:

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 15:30 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

As the 2024 Formula 1 season nears its thrilling conclusion, the stage is set for an intense 19-lap Sprint race at the iconic Lusail International Circuit. Under the dazzling glow of floodlights, the drivers will push their limits on one of the fastest circuits of the year, where every position matters in the fight for championship glory.

With Lando Norris leading the pack from pole and McLaren in a commanding position, rivals like George Russell and Oscar Piastri are poised to challenge for supremacy. Ferrari and Mercedes remain within striking distance, eager to disrupt McLaren’s momentum, while midfield contenders battle for crucial points in the constructors' standings.

Here’s how the grid lines up for what hopes to be a nail-biting Sprint showdown in Qatar:

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Qatar Sprint

