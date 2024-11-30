Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 21.1°C

Tarmac: dry 25.4°C

Humidity : 53.0%

Wind: 9.7 km/h South

McLaren’s Masterclass: Piastri Repays Norris’ Favor

Lando Norris started from pole and maintained his lead for most of the race. However, in a move reminiscent of Brazil’s Sprint Race, Norris handed the win to Piastri on the final lap. This strategic swap repaid Piastri for a similar gesture in São Paulo, showcasing the camaraderie between the McLaren drivers.

Piastri, who defended fiercely against George Russell throughout the race, credited the teamwork that kept him ahead:

“It was about defense for the whole race. Some great teamwork, without which it would have been a difficult Sprint.”

Norris reflected on the decision:

“We scored a 1-2, that’s what we were aiming for as a team. I planned to return the favor to Oscar since Brazil, and while it was a bit close for comfort, it worked out.”

George Russell’s Frustration and Mercedes’ Promise

George Russell fought valiantly to challenge the McLaren duo but expressed frustration with Norris’ tactics, particularly the use of DRS to shield Piastri. Despite this, Russell acknowledged the stronger race pace Mercedes exhibited, signaling their competitiveness for Sunday’s main event.

Constructors’ Championship Intensifies

McLaren’s dominance extended their lead over Ferrari to 30 points in the Constructors’ Championship. With only one race remaining after Qatar, the papaya squad is closing in on securing second place, provided they maintain their momentum in Sunday’s Grand Prix. Further back, Haas edged ahead of Alpine by three points, thanks to Nico Hülkenberg's impressive defensive drive to hold off Max Verstappen for seventh place.

Ferrari’s Mixed Fortunes

Ferrari’s performance was a tale of two halves. Carlos Sainz stayed within striking distance of the podium but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities presented, finishing fourth. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc showed flashes of pace, overtaking Lewis Hamilton late in the race to secure fifth place, but he struggled earlier in the stint.

Verstappen Falters, Hülkenberg Shines

Max Verstappen, who started sixth, struggled for grip and finished eighth behind Hülkenberg. This lackluster performance from the newly crowned world champion contrasts sharply with his usual dominance, raising questions about Red Bull’s setup on the dusty Lusail circuit.

Key Moments of the Race

Zhou Guanyu gambled on soft tyres, but the strategy backfired as he rapidly fell through the field, eventually pitting for mediums.

Hamilton vs. Leclerc: In a spirited duel, Leclerc overtook Hamilton for fifth, showcasing Ferrari's stronger tyre management.

Final Lap Thriller: Russell made a last-ditch lunge for second, but Piastri held firm, aided by Norris' strategic DRS boost.

Classification 2024 Qatar Sprint

