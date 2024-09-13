Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku street circuit

Weather: dry 28.1°C

Tarmac: dry 34.2°C

Humidity: 41%

Wind: 2.1 m/s South

Leclerc Leads Tight Second Practice in Baku Despite Early Crash

The second practice session (FP2) ahead of the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw plenty of drama as Charles Leclerc topped the time sheets for Ferrari, with a fastest lap of 1m 43.484s. The session marked a high point for Leclerc, who had earlier in the day crashed into the barriers during FP1, casting doubt over his prospects. However, the Monegasque driver rebounded brilliantly in FP2, setting the quickest time as the evening approached in Baku.

Verstappen Dominates Early But Falls Behind

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who had dominated FP1 earlier in the day for Red Bull, was unable to maintain his lead in the second session. Despite an impressive start on medium tyres and a near miss with the barriers at Turn 5, Verstappen ultimately finished behind Leclerc, struggling to find the same pace as Ferrari in FP2. His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, known for his prowess at the Baku street circuit, also performed strongly, finishing second with a time just 0.006s behind Leclerc. Perez's performance here further highlights his potential for the race weekend.

Mercedes Shows Promise with Hamilton, Reliability Issues for Russell

Mercedes displayed mixed fortunes during the session. Lewis Hamilton impressed with consistent lap times and finished third, just 0.066s off the leader’s pace, signaling that the team could be a serious contender this weekend. However, George Russell faced more challenging circumstances. Russell’s car required a precautionary power unit (PU) change between sessions, and despite rejoining the action, he struggled to match Hamilton’s pace, finishing only ninth. Reliability issues remain a concern for the team as they continue to develop their older-spec floor, introduced earlier this season.

Perez Impeded, Midfield Battle Intensifies

One of the more dramatic moments of FP2 came when Carlos Sainz inadvertently impeded Perez on a hot lap. The Ferrari driver was caught dawdling on the racing line, causing Perez to take evasive action and express his frustration on team radio. Despite this, Perez bounced back to set a competitive time, confirming that he is well-suited to the tight and twisting streets of Baku.

Meanwhile, the battle for the midfield looks to be heating up, with teams like Haas, Aston Martin, and McLaren all vying for the crucial final Q3 spots. Oscar Piastri put in a solid effort for McLaren, finishing in the top six, while Lando Norris, hampered by traffic, ended FP2 down in 17th.

Conditions and Strategy Play a Key Role

Baku’s notoriously tricky circuit and hot conditions once again played a crucial role in FP2, with the track temperature lingering around 35°C. As drivers pushed for fast laps, several, including Leclerc and Verstappen, struggled with visibility and tire management on the softest compounds (C5). The session saw plenty of long-run simulations, with many teams gathering vital data ahead of tomorrow’s all-important qualifying session.

Looking Ahead

With FP3 set for an early start tomorrow, teams will have little time to digest today’s data and make crucial overnight adjustments. Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes are all in the mix for pole position, but reliability concerns for Russell and the fine margins separating the top teams promise a thrilling qualifying session. With Leclerc yet to convert a pole into victory in Baku, the stage is set for another dramatic weekend in the Land of Fire.

The quickest sector times during this FP2 were:

Sector 1: 36.564 sec. by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24. Sector 2: 41.797 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB20. Sector 3: 24.733 sec. by Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23.

The quickest lap time during FP1 earlier today was a 1:45.546 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20.

FP2 Times Table 2024 Azerbaijan GP

✅ Check out our 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP preview

