Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Singapore Street Circuit

Weather: dry 31.3°C

Tarmac: dry 36.6°C

Humidity : 66%

Wind : 8.6 km/h South

Singapore Grand Prix 2024: Leclerc Tops Opening Practice as Ferrari Takes Early Lead

The highly anticipated 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weekend kicked off with an action-packed first practice session at the iconic Marina Bay Street Circuit. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace, finishing the session just 0.076 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, as the two teams continued their fierce battle at the top of the standings.

Leclerc Leads the Way in FP1

Charles Leclerc delivered a strong performance for Ferrari, clocking a best lap time of 1:31.763, narrowly beating McLaren's Lando Norris, who posted a 1:31.839. With Carlos Sainz completing the top three, Ferrari showed their intent early in the weekend, while McLaren, now leading Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, remained competitive.

Leclerc's lap showcased Ferrari's early advantage, but McLaren were right on their tail, and with Norris in second and Oscar Piastri also showing promise despite a few setbacks, the stage is set for an exciting battle as the weekend progresses.

Piastri's Session Hampered by Technical Issues

Oscar Piastri, fresh from his race win in Azerbaijan, endured a challenging start to his weekend in Singapore. His session was delayed early on due to a stuck rear wheel, forcing the McLaren mechanics to intervene with some heavy-duty equipment to resolve the issue. Despite this setback, Piastri eventually made it onto the track but later grazed the barriers, causing minor damage to his car's wheel hubcap.

Nevertheless, the Australian driver managed to finish the session in sixth place, just behind AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda, who slotted in fifth. With plenty of track time ahead, Piastri will be keen to recover and get valuable data during FP2.

Red Bull Off the Pace but Optimistic

Red Bull, typically dominant in recent seasons, found themselves trailing Ferrari and McLaren in FP1. Max Verstappen, who had expressed concerns about his car's handling on the bumpy Singapore streets, ended the session in fourth place, just ahead of Tsunoda. Teammate Sergio Perez struggled with right-hand turns during his runs and finished further down the order.

Despite their issues, Red Bull remains hopeful that changes to the car setup and improvements in FP2 will put them back in contention, especially with long-run simulations and qualifying preparations on the agenda.

Tight Midfield Battle Brewing

The midfield battle promises to be just as intense, with several teams looking competitive in the hot and humid Singapore conditions. Daniel Ricciardo, back in the AlphaTauri after a strong performance in Baku, finished the session in seventh place, suggesting that the team may have a decent package for the weekend. Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, continued to gather data for his team, sporting flow-vis paint on his rear wing, as Alpine works to improve their overall performance.

A Crucial Weekend Ahead

As the longest race on the calendar, the Singapore Grand Prix is a true test of endurance for both drivers and teams. With temperatures soaring above 30°C and a race distance of 62 laps, preparation is key. FP1 provided an early indication of the pecking order, but all eyes will be on FP2 as the only session held under the lights, offering a more accurate reflection of what to expect in qualifying and the race.

Ferrari and McLaren have made a strong start, but Red Bull will undoubtedly be working hard to regain their edge. With teams like AlphaTauri and Alpine also showing promise, the weekend is shaping up to be a thrilling chapter in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

1:33.350 min was the quickest lap time of last years (2023) FP1 in Singapore, driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF-23.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Singapore GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: