Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Singapore Street Circuit

Weather: dry 30.3°C

Tarmac: dry 32.7°C

Humidity : 73%

Wind : 39 km/h South

Norris Tops Tight FP2 as Russell Crashes Late at Singapore GP

The second practice session of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix saw Lando Norris emerge as the fastest driver, closely followed by Charles Leclerc in a session full of drama, near misses, and struggles for some of the top teams. Here's what went down under the Marina Bay lights.

Norris Edges Out Leclerc in Close Battle

After finishing second to Charles Leclerc in the first practice, Lando Norris reversed the order in FP2, topping the session by a mere 0.058 seconds. The McLaren driver looked comfortable around the tight and twisty street circuit, with both him and Leclerc proving to be the class of the field. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz maintained his strong pace from FP1, finishing third again.

The top two drivers showed a significant gap to the rest of the field, underlining their early dominance as others scrambled to keep up.

Red Bull and Mercedes Struggles Continue

While Ferrari and McLaren impressed, Red Bull and Mercedes had a more challenging day. Sergio Perez managed P8, but Max Verstappen languished down in 15th. Verstappen's struggles mirrored his poor performance in last year's qualifying at Singapore, raising concerns that he may face a similar battle to make it into Q3.

Mercedes fared only slightly better, with George Russell finishing P7 before a costly crash late in the session. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, ended FP2 in P11, clearly frustrated with his car’s performance as he described the result as "unbelievable" over team radio.

Russell’s Late Crash Ends Session Early

George Russell's session came to a dramatic halt after he locked up at Turn 8, sliding straight into the barriers. The crash damaged his front wing, bringing out yellow flags and ultimately cutting the session short for several drivers. Despite the crash, Russell managed to return to the pits, avoiding any serious damage to his car beyond the broken wing.

Near Misses and Wall Brushes

Norris wasn’t without his own drama during FP2, as he brushed the wall at one point. Although the impact seemed light, it was enough to unsettle his McLaren, with Norris asking the team to check the data. His teammate Oscar Piastri also clipped the wall earlier in the session, but both McLaren drivers continued without major issues.

Several other drivers had their own near misses. Pierre Gasly had to take avoiding action when he encountered a slow-moving Perez mid-corner, while Kevin Magnussen completed an impressive stint on the soft tyres, dodging the barriers and finding pace as others faltered.

Ferrari and McLaren Shine Under the Lights

With Ferrari and McLaren showing early promise, both teams seem well-positioned heading into the weekend. Leclerc and Norris swapped fastest laps throughout FP2, while Sainz remained solid in third, though slightly off the leading pair’s pace. Yuki Tsunoda also impressed in P4, just ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in P6—both finishing ahead of the Red Bull drivers.

Focus Shifts to Qualifying

As teams analyze their data overnight, Red Bull and Mercedes will be desperate to find solutions to their current performance woes. The tight margins between the midfield runners also promise an exciting qualifying session, where every thousandth of a second could make a big difference on the starting grid.

With overtaking notoriously difficult at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, tomorrow’s qualifying will be crucial for the race. Stay tuned for what promises to be one of the most thrilling qualifying sessions of the year.

1:32.120 min was the quickest lap time of last years (2023) FP2 in Singapore, driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF-23.

FP2 Times Table 2024 Singapore GP

