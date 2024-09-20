Second Free Practice Results & Report 2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix
Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Singapore Street Circuit
Weather: dry 30.3°C
Tarmac: dry 32.7°C
Humidity : 73%
Wind : 39 km/h South
Norris Tops Tight FP2 as Russell Crashes Late at Singapore GP
The second practice session of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix saw Lando Norris emerge as the fastest driver, closely followed by Charles Leclerc in a session full of drama, near misses, and struggles for some of the top teams. Here's what went down under the Marina Bay lights.
Norris Edges Out Leclerc in Close Battle
After finishing second to Charles Leclerc in the first practice, Lando Norris reversed the order in FP2, topping the session by a mere 0.058 seconds. The McLaren driver looked comfortable around the tight and twisty street circuit, with both him and Leclerc proving to be the class of the field. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz maintained his strong pace from FP1, finishing third again.
The top two drivers showed a significant gap to the rest of the field, underlining their early dominance as others scrambled to keep up.
Red Bull and Mercedes Struggles Continue
While Ferrari and McLaren impressed, Red Bull and Mercedes had a more challenging day. Sergio Perez managed P8, but Max Verstappen languished down in 15th. Verstappen's struggles mirrored his poor performance in last year's qualifying at Singapore, raising concerns that he may face a similar battle to make it into Q3.
Mercedes fared only slightly better, with George Russell finishing P7 before a costly crash late in the session. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, ended FP2 in P11, clearly frustrated with his car’s performance as he described the result as "unbelievable" over team radio.
Russell’s Late Crash Ends Session Early
George Russell's session came to a dramatic halt after he locked up at Turn 8, sliding straight into the barriers. The crash damaged his front wing, bringing out yellow flags and ultimately cutting the session short for several drivers. Despite the crash, Russell managed to return to the pits, avoiding any serious damage to his car beyond the broken wing.
Near Misses and Wall Brushes
Norris wasn’t without his own drama during FP2, as he brushed the wall at one point. Although the impact seemed light, it was enough to unsettle his McLaren, with Norris asking the team to check the data. His teammate Oscar Piastri also clipped the wall earlier in the session, but both McLaren drivers continued without major issues.
Several other drivers had their own near misses. Pierre Gasly had to take avoiding action when he encountered a slow-moving Perez mid-corner, while Kevin Magnussen completed an impressive stint on the soft tyres, dodging the barriers and finding pace as others faltered.
Ferrari and McLaren Shine Under the Lights
With Ferrari and McLaren showing early promise, both teams seem well-positioned heading into the weekend. Leclerc and Norris swapped fastest laps throughout FP2, while Sainz remained solid in third, though slightly off the leading pair’s pace. Yuki Tsunoda also impressed in P4, just ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in P6—both finishing ahead of the Red Bull drivers.
Focus Shifts to Qualifying
As teams analyze their data overnight, Red Bull and Mercedes will be desperate to find solutions to their current performance woes. The tight margins between the midfield runners also promise an exciting qualifying session, where every thousandth of a second could make a big difference on the starting grid.
With overtaking notoriously difficult at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, tomorrow’s qualifying will be crucial for the race. Stay tuned for what promises to be one of the most thrilling qualifying sessions of the year.
1:32.120 min was the quickest lap time of last years (2023) FP2 in Singapore, driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF-23.
FP2 Times Table 2024 Singapore GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30,727
|27
|S
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30,785
|+0,058s
|28
|S
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:31,356
|+0,629s
|27
|S
|4
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,468
|+0,741s
|28
|S
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:31,474
|+0,747s
|27
|S
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,478
|+0,751s
|26
|S
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31,488
|+0,761s
|25
|S
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:31,598
|+0,871s
|25
|S
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:31,650
|+0,923s
|26
|S
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:31,667
|+0,940s
|26
|S
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31,709
|+0,982s
|24
|S
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31,750
|+1,023s
|25
|S
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31,793
|+1,066s
|26
|S
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31,957
|+1,230s
|25
|S
|15
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,021
|+1,294s
|24
|S
|16
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:32,057
|+1,330s
|26
|S
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:32,119
|+1,392s
|27
|S
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32,222
|+1,495s
|27
|S
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:32,359
|+1,632s
|26
|S
|20
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:32,786
|+2,059s
|26
|S
Russell did a Sargeant, while Colapinto somehow managed to mix-up the Alpine clothing, even though he's never driven for Team Enstone, & Tsunoda mistook his relatively new race engineer's message as sarcastic, despite the total lack of a sarcastic voice tone.
Lecerc and Norris were the stand-out performers of the two practice sessions. Piastri was clearly not comfortable, which was reflected in his lap times, although we don't really know what tests and programs the teams are running in the first practice sessions.
It was great to hear Jamie Chadwick doing commentary instead of Naomi Schitt. At least Jamie has credibility and doesn't make so many ridiculous assumptions, as Miss know-it-all Naomi does! I hope Fox keep Jamie on the commentary team and dismiss Miss know-it-all Naomi!