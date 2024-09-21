Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Singapore Street Circuit

Weather: dry 30.3°C

Tarmac: dry 32.7°C

Humidity : 73%

Wind : 39 km/h South

FP3 Report: Norris Dominates in Final Practice at Singapore GP

Lando Norris proved unstoppable during the final practice session for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap of the weekend so far. The McLaren driver established a commanding lead, with a lap time of 1:29.646—nearly half a second clear of George Russell in second place. Norris's pace leaves no doubt that he is the man to beat heading into qualifying.

Norris Takes Charge

After leading both Friday sessions, Norris continued his dominance in FP3. His best lap, a new track record, was the only one in the 1:29 range, underlining McLaren's strength this weekend. He finished 0.479 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who showed improvement after a challenging Friday. Norris's teammate, Oscar Piastri, followed nearly eight tenths behind in third, while reigning champion Max Verstappen was unable to match their pace, coming in fourth.

The gap between Norris and his competitors was striking, with Verstappen nearly nine-tenths off the pace. This performance will give the Briton a strong advantage as he eyes his fifth pole position of the season later today.

Mercedes Bounces Back

After a difficult Friday, where both Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled with their setup, Mercedes found more pace overnight. Russell's second-place finish in FP3 suggests that the team is back in contention for a strong qualifying performance. However, Hamilton could only manage seventh, casting doubt on his ability to challenge for the front row in qualifying.

Russell's solid performance in FP3 is a promising sign for the team, especially after his crash in FP2 on Friday. Whether Mercedes can keep up with McLaren in the intense heat of Singapore remains to be seen, but the signs are positive.

Red Bull’s Mixed Fortunes

Max Verstappen showed signs of recovery after his difficult Friday, where he could only manage P15 in FP2. In FP3, the Dutchman climbed back into the top four, finishing just behind Piastri, though he struggled to match the pace of Norris and Russell. His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, had a much tougher session, ending up down in 15th place. Perez's struggles raise concerns for Red Bull's qualifying hopes, as the team seems to be battling inconsistencies on a circuit that doesn’t favor their car.

Verstappen, who failed to make Q3 in Singapore last year, will be eager to put his car further up the grid in qualifying, but it’s clear that Red Bull faces a tough challenge against McLaren and Mercedes.

Ferrari Falters

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari couldn’t maintain the momentum they showed on Friday. Despite running a revised tyre strategy early in the session, Leclerc could only manage fifth, almost a second behind Norris. His teammate Carlos Sainz also struggled, finishing sixth, 1.161 seconds adrift. Ferrari’s overnight setup changes didn’t seem to help their performance, with both drivers voicing frustrations over team radio during FP3.

Leclerc, a two-time pole sitter in Singapore, will need to find more pace if Ferrari hopes to challenge McLaren in qualifying.

Williams Continue to Impress

Williams was another team that stood out during FP3, with both Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon showing strong pace. Colapinto, still riding high after a series of impressive performances, ended the session just 0.040 seconds behind Albon, with both drivers placing inside the top 10. Despite Colapinto facing a minor slip on his fast lap, his ability to keep up with his more experienced teammate shows his continued growth this season.

As FP3 concludes, all eyes are on Lando Norris, who looks set to challenge for another pole position in what has been an outstanding weekend for McLaren so far. Mercedes have shown signs of recovery, and Red Bull’s mixed form keeps the fight for the front row wide open. With qualifying just hours away, the Marina Bay circuit promises an intense battle under the lights, with Norris the favorite to take the top spot.

Fastest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during this FP3 were:

Sector 1: 26.608 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Sector 2: 37.717 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Sector 3: 25.321 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

1:32.065 min was the quickest lap time of last years (2023) FP3 in Singapore, driven by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF-23.

FP3 Times Table 2024 Singapore GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: