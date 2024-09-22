Lando Norris claimed his third career victory at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix with a stunning drive from pole position, leading every lap and securing back-to-back wins for McLaren this season. The night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit saw the British driver fend off challenges while maintaining a flawless pace to take the chequered flag with a commanding lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri.

Norris Leads from Start to Finish

From the moment the lights went out, Lando Norris proved unstoppable. The McLaren driver got off to a clean start, successfully defending his lead from Verstappen through the tight confines of Singapore's street circuit. As the race progressed, Norris extended his lead, managing to maintain a near-perfect balance between tire management and outright speed.

Despite clipping the wall late in the race, Norris recovered quickly, maintaining his rhythm and pace. He crossed the line 21.9 seconds ahead of Verstappen, securing his third win of the season following earlier triumphs in Miami and Zandvoort. "It was an amazing race. I had a couple of close calls, but I could push and we were flying the whole race," Norris reflected afterward.

Verstappen Salvages P2 in Tough Weekend for Red Bull

Red Bull's Max Verstappen admitted to managing his own race in what was a challenging weekend for the reigning world champion. After a difficult Friday and a qualifying session that saw McLaren dominate, Verstappen had to be content with second place. "It was a race by myself, just trying to manage what I could. On a weekend we knew we would struggle, P2 is a good achievement,” said Verstappen, acknowledging McLaren’s pace.

Verstappen’s second-place finish, while important in keeping his championship hopes alive, wasn’t enough to fend off McLaren’s advances in the constructors’ championship, with the gap between the two teams continuing to widen.

McLaren's Double Podium: Piastri Completes the Team’s Stellar Weekend

McLaren enjoyed a double podium in Singapore, with Oscar Piastri overcoming a tough qualifying session to finish third. Piastri showcased his racing prowess, executing clean overtakes and making the most of a well-balanced car. "It was a good recovery from qualifying, not my best afternoon yesterday, but today the car was exceptional," Piastri commented.

The young Australian’s third-place finish further highlighted McLaren’s dominance, with the team now firmly ahead in the constructors’ standings after another strong result.

Russell and Leclerc Battle for Fourth

George Russell, who started from fourth on the grid, was locked in an intense battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for much of the race. Russell managed to hold off the Monegasque driver to retain P4, despite Leclerc closing in during the final laps. Leclerc’s pace picked up late in the race, but he could not find a way past the Mercedes, leaving him to settle for fifth.

Ricciardo Denies Norris the Fastest Lap

In a twist near the end of the race, Daniel Ricciardo, running far outside the points, pitted for fresh soft tires and managed to snatch the fastest lap from Norris, denying the McLaren driver the extra point. Verstappen humorously acknowledged Ricciardo’s contribution with a dry "Thank you, Daniel" over the radio, adding an intriguing subplot to what might be a crucial point in the championship fight later in the season.

Points Finish for Sainz, Alonso, and Hulkenberg

Further down the order, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the points finishers, with Sainz managing to salvage P7 after a difficult weekend. Alonso brought his car home in eighth, while Hulkenberg’s solid drive earned him a ninth-place finish.

Sergio Perez, who started the race in P13, completed the points-paying positions in tenth, marking a disappointing weekend for Red Bull’s second driver.

Albon Retires Early with Cooling Issue

The only retirement of the race came early on when Williams driver Alex Albon was forced to pull into the pits on Lap 15 with a suspected power unit or cooling issue. The Thai-British driver, who had looked promising in the opening stages, was understandably disappointed to bow out of what is the closest thing to a home race for him in Southeast Asia.

Final Thoughts

Lando Norris’ win in Singapore marked a significant moment for McLaren, as they continue to dominate the second half of the season. Verstappen’s second-place finish helped limit the damage in the drivers’ championship, but Red Bull’s struggles continue as McLaren inches further ahead in the constructors' standings.

With only six races left in the 2024 season, the battle between McLaren and Red Bull is far from over. Norris is in the form of his life, and McLaren appears to have found a winning formula, while Verstappen and Red Bull will be hoping to regroup as the championship heads toward its final stretch.