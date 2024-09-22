F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore GP Race at Marina Bay

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Singapore Street Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio
After a dramatic qualifying session under the lights of Marina Bay, the stage is set for one of the most thrilling races on the Formula 1 calendar. Lando Norris leads the field from pole position, with Max Verstappen hot on his heels in second. Mercedes showed strong pace and secured the second row with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, while Ferrari's woes continue with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting further back.
As always in Singapore, the Safety Car may influence the race, and with high temperatures and challenging conditions, anything can happen. We head into what promises to be an intense and unpredictable race, here's how the grid lines up for tonight's showdown at the Singapore Grand Prix.
F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:29,525
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29,728
|+0,203s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29,841
|+0,316s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29,867
|+0,342s
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29,953
|+0,428s
|6
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:30,115
|+0,590s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30,214
|+0,689s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:30,354
|+0,829s
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
|-
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|DNS
|-
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:30,474
|+0,949s
|12
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:30,481
|+0,956s
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:30,579
|+1,054s
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30,653
|+1,128s
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:30,769
|+1,244s
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:31,085
|+1,560s
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31,094
|+1,569s
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:31,312
|+1,787s
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:31,572
|+2,047s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:32,054
|+2,529s
I truly hope Lando doesn't mess up yet another pole position on the opening lap.
The pairings off the start are interesting.
Max should beat Lando
Lewis beats George
Less sure about Oscar - Hulk, probably Oscar