F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore GP Race at Marina Bay
22 September 2024 by    2 min read
Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Singapore Street Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

After a dramatic qualifying session under the lights of Marina Bay, the stage is set for one of the most thrilling races on the Formula 1 calendar. Lando Norris leads the field from pole position, with Max Verstappen hot on his heels in second. Mercedes showed strong pace and secured the second row with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, while Ferrari's woes continue with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting further back.

As always in Singapore, the Safety Car may influence the race, and with high temperatures and challenging conditions, anything can happen. We head into what promises to be an intense and unpredictable race, here's how the grid lines up for tonight's showdown at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:29,525
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,728+0,203s
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:29,841+0,316s
463George RussellMercedes1:29,867+0,342s
581Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:29,953+0,428s
627Nico HülkenbergHaas1:30,115+0,590s
714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:30,214+0,689s
822Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:30,354+0,829s
916Charles LeclercFerrariDNF-
1055Carlos SainzFerrariDNS-
1123Alex AlbonWilliams1:30,474+0,949s
1243Franco ColapintoWilliams1:30,481+0,956s
1311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:30,579+1,054s
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30,653+1,128s
1531Esteban OconAlpine1:30,769+1,244s
163Daniel RicciardoRacing Bulls1:31,085+1,560s
1718Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,094+1,569s
1810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:31,312+1,787s
1977Valtteri BottasSauber1:31,572+2,047s
2024Zhou GuanyuSauber1:32,054+2,529s

