F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore GP Race at Marina Bay

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Singapore Street Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

After a dramatic qualifying session under the lights of Marina Bay, the stage is set for one of the most thrilling races on the Formula 1 calendar. Lando Norris leads the field from pole position, with Max Verstappen hot on his heels in second. Mercedes showed strong pace and secured the second row with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, while Ferrari's woes continue with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting further back.

As always in Singapore, the Safety Car may influence the race, and with high temperatures and challenging conditions, anything can happen. We head into what promises to be an intense and unpredictable race, here's how the grid lines up for tonight's showdown at the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 Starting Grid 2024 Singapore GP

