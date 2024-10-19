F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA Sprint Race

19 October 2024 by    1 min read
Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Warm-up lap starts at: 13:00 Local | 20:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

After a thrilling Sprint Qualifying session at the Circuit of The Americas, the grid is set for today’s 19-lap Sprint race. Max Verstappen will start from pole position, narrowly edging out George Russell by just 0.012 seconds. Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris line up right behind them, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in Austin. Below is the full starting grid for the Sprint race:

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32,833
263George RussellMercedes1:32,845+0,012s
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:33,059+0,226s
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33,083+0,250s
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:33,089+0,256s
627Nico HülkenbergHaas1:33,183+0,350s
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33,378+0,545s
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:33,398+0,565s
922Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:33,802+0,969s
1043Franco ColapintoWilliams1:34,406+1,573s
1111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:34,244+1,411s
1210Pierre GaslyAlpine1:34,363+1,530s
1318Lance StrollAston Martinno time-
1414Fernando AlonsoAston Martinno time-
1530Liam LawsonRacing Bullsno time-
1681Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:34,881+2,048s
1731Esteban OconAlpine1:34,917+2,084s
1823Alex AlbonWilliams1:35,054+2,221s
1977Valtteri BottasSauber1:35,148+2,315s
2024Zhou GuanyuSauber1:36,472+3,639s

2 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA Sprint Race

  2. shroppyfly

    Max will monster Charlie boy, But King George has nothing to lose after a brilliant quali so a big threat, no moaning whinging just got on with it..... whoever gets a 2 sec gap will win , ok thats stating the obvious , I predict a Max win, KG second and Charlie boy third

