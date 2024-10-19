F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA Sprint Race
Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Warm-up lap starts at: 13:00 Local | 20:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio
After a thrilling Sprint Qualifying session at the Circuit of The Americas, the grid is set for today’s 19-lap Sprint race. Max Verstappen will start from pole position, narrowly edging out George Russell by just 0.012 seconds. Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris line up right behind them, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in Austin. Below is the full starting grid for the Sprint race:
F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA Sprint
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,833
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32,845
|+0,012s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33,059
|+0,226s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33,083
|+0,250s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:33,089
|+0,256s
|6
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:33,183
|+0,350s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:33,378
|+0,545s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33,398
|+0,565s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:33,802
|+0,969s
|10
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:34,406
|+1,573s
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34,244
|+1,411s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:34,363
|+1,530s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|no time
|-
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|no time
|-
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|no time
|-
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:34,881
|+2,048s
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:34,917
|+2,084s
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:35,054
|+2,221s
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:35,148
|+2,315s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:36,472
|+3,639s
✅ Check out our 2024 USA Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.
I think Lando will be Max's biggest threat unless he fails to quickly clear Charles & George.
Max will monster Charlie boy, But King George has nothing to lose after a brilliant quali so a big threat, no moaning whinging just got on with it..... whoever gets a 2 sec gap will win , ok thats stating the obvious , I predict a Max win, KG second and Charlie boy third