Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 28.1°C

Tarmac: dry 36.1°C

Humidity : 41%

Wind: 15.1 km//h South

Verstappen Takes Pole in a Thrilling Sprint Qualifying at COTA

The stage is set for the 2024 United States Formula 1 Sprint after an intense Sprint Qualifying session at the Circuit of The Americas. Max Verstappen narrowly claimed pole for the 19-lap sprint race, beating Mercedes' George Russell by just 0.012 seconds, in a session that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Verstappen on Top After Late Drama

With a freshly resurfaced track and unpredictable winds causing plenty of challenges, it all came down to the final moments. The Dutchman’s blistering lap of 1m 32.833s edged out Russell, who had set the benchmark with a 1m 32.845s earlier in the session. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc managed to secure third on the grid, while Lando Norris of McLaren, who had been in contention throughout, could only manage fourth after struggling to match the pace of the top two.

Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg will start from the third row, showcasing impressive performances for Ferrari and Haas, respectively. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who was visibly frustrated after being held up by a yellow flag due to Franco Colapinto’s spin, will start seventh.

Tsunoda Shines, Colapinto Recovers

Yuki Tsunoda continued his fine form for Racing Bulls, placing in the top 10, alongside Williams rookie Franco Colapinto, who bounced back from an earlier spin in SQ3 to secure 10th place. Colapinto’s mistake at Turn 12 brought out the yellow flags briefly, impacting several drivers, including Hamilton, who had to lift during his final attempt.

Mercedes Strategy Questioned

Mercedes had an interesting approach during the final stages of Sprint Qualifying, sending both Hamilton and Russell out early. This decision, which left Hamilton questioning over the team radio, may have cost the seven-time world champion a better result as the track continued to evolve in favor of later runners. Despite this, Russell nearly clinched pole, and Mercedes will be hoping to capitalize on this strong position in the Sprint.

Key Eliminations and Surprises

In a day of mixed fortunes, Sergio Perez was a notable casualty in SQ2, being knocked out in 11th place after failing to secure a fast enough lap. The championship contender’s struggles allowed Tsunoda and Colapinto to advance into SQ3. Alongside Perez, Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, and Fernando Alonso were also eliminated in the second segment of qualifying.

Oscar Piastri was another driver to face disappointment, with his lap time being deleted due to a track limits violation in SQ1. He joins Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, and Zhou Guanyu in an early exit from the session.

All Eyes on Tomorrow’s Sprint

As we look ahead to tomorrow’s Sprint race, the battle between Verstappen and Russell promises to be a highlight. With just 19 laps to decide the finishing order and crucial points on offer, the fight for the top step of the podium is bound to be fierce. And with Leclerc and Norris lurking right behind, it’s anyone’s guess how the Sprint will unfold.

The Sprint not only sets the tone for Sunday's Grand Prix but also offers a chance for the midfield to shine, with teams like Haas and Williams eager to make a statement at this pivotal point in the season.

Stay tuned as Formula 1 continues to bring the action to Austin!

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during Sprint Qualifying were set by:

Sector 1: 24.874 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W15.

Sector 2: 37.114 sec. by George Russell with the Mercedes W15.

Sector 3: 30.484 sec. by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF-24.

The quickest lap time of last years Sprint qualifying was a 1:34.538 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19.

Sprint Quali Times 2024 USA GP

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: