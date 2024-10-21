Race Results & Report 2024 USA F1 Grand Prix

Event:

Charles Leclerc won his 8th F1 race at the 2024 USA F1 GP today. The Ferrari driver started from P4 and won on Circuit of the Americas for the first time. It was his 3rd win of the season. The Scuderia Ferrari team scored their 247th GP race win and their 87th 1-2 finish.

Leclerc Triumphs at the 2024 United States Grand Prix

In a thrilling race at the Circuit of The Americas, Charles Leclerc delivered a flawless performance to claim his third win of the 2024 season, leading a Ferrari 1-2 with teammate Carlos Sainz securing second place. Max Verstappen completed the podium in third, after a tense battle with McLaren’s Lando Norris, who finished fourth due to a late penalty.

Leclerc's Perfect Drive

Starting from fourth on the grid, Leclerc capitalized on a strong start, overtaking both Verstappen and Norris into Turn 1. Once in the lead, the Monegasque driver maintained excellent pace and managed his tyres effectively, securing his first victory since Monza. Leclerc's smooth race management allowed Ferrari to dominate at the front, with Sainz backing him up in second place.

Leclerc expressed his satisfaction post-race, stating:

“It hasn't been an easy weekend until now, but today in the race the feeling was much better. Our pace was incredible, and this win feels amazing.”

Sainz's Strong P2 Finish

Carlos Sainz was also in top form, showcasing Ferrari’s resurgence with another podium finish. The Spaniard kept the pressure on Verstappen and managed to hold onto second place after a solid drive. While he acknowledged that the start played a key role in the race outcome, Sainz was satisfied with Ferrari’s performance:

“We knew a lot of the race would be decided at the start. I'm happy with P2, and how little tyre degradation we had was fantastic. It allowed me to push and enjoy the race.”

Verstappen's Battle with Norris

Max Verstappen, who has been struggling to find his dominant form in recent races, faced a tough battle with Lando Norris. Starting from second, Verstappen slipped to third after being overtaken by Leclerc, and despite fighting hard, he couldn't match the Ferrari’s race pace.

The battle with Norris was one of the highlights of the race. The McLaren driver briefly passed Verstappen in the closing stages, only to receive a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which ultimately cost him third place. Verstappen reflected on the race, stating:

“It was a tough battle. I tried everything I could to keep him behind, but in the end, a podium is a great result.”

Norris Frustrated by Penalty

Lando Norris, who started from pole position, was left frustrated by his late-race penalty that dropped him from third to fourth. Despite a strong showing throughout the race, Norris was unable to pull out the five-second gap necessary to keep his podium spot.

“I’m not happy with the decision. Verstappen also went off the track. It’s frustrating because I felt like I did everything I could.” Norris said post-race.

Impressive Performances from Colapinto and Lawson

Rookies Franco Colapinto and Liam Lawson both impressed in the midfield. Colapinto, driving for Williams, started from P15 and climbed up to finish tenth, collecting a valuable point. His hard-medium strategy paid off, as he narrowly missed out on the fastest lap point, which was taken away by Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Liam Lawson, in his return to Red Bull, also had a standout performance. Starting from P19 on the grid, Lawson carved his way through the field to finish ninth, scoring crucial points for Red Bull in their fight against Haas for sixth in the constructors' standings.

Hamilton's Early Exit

It was a disappointing day for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. The seven-time world champion spun off into the gravel on Lap 2, ending his race prematurely. Hamilton, who had struggled with his car all weekend, was visibly frustrated as he exited the car, marking a low point in Mercedes' difficult 2024 season.

Championship Battle Intensifies

With Leclerc’s victory and Verstappen’s third-place finish, the gap between the two drivers in the championship standings remains significant, but Ferrari’s recent form has brought them closer to Red Bull in the constructors' standings. After this race, Ferrari is now just eight points behind Red Bull, with McLaren maintaining a 40-point lead in the championship fight.

As the teams head to Mexico next week, all eyes will be on whether Ferrari can maintain their momentum, and whether Red Bull can bounce back from their current struggles.

Looking Ahead to Mexico

Next up is the high-altitude challenge of Mexico City, where teams will be looking to adjust to the thinner air and varying performance conditions. Ferrari will be aiming to continue their upward trajectory, while McLaren and Red Bull will be eager to respond. Additionally, all eyes will be on local hero Sergio Perez, who will be looking to deliver a strong performance on home soil.

Classification 2024 USA F1 GP

Penalties:

Pierre Gasly, Alpine #10 - 5 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Lando Norris, McLaren #4 - 5 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls #22 - 5 second time penalty for forcing another driver off the track.

Fastest lap 1:37.330 min by Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 #31 lap 53

2024 USA F1 GP Results

