Event:

Track:

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

The starting grid for the 2024 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix is set, and excitement is at an all-time high as Lando Norris lines up on pole position. After a brilliant performance in qualifying, Norris will be looking to capitalize on his advantage and take the fight to Max Verstappen, who starts alongside him on the front row. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will also be in the mix, locking out the second row, as they aim to upset the McLaren-Red Bull battle at the front.

With a blend of rookies and experienced drivers further down the grid, Sunday’s race at the Circuit of The Americas promises intense wheel-to-wheel action. Here’s how the grid lines up for the big race:

F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA GP

*Penalties:

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls #30 - Required to start from the back of the starting grid, deu to additional power unit elements have been used.

Zhou Guanyu, Sauber #24, 5 place grid penalty, due to additional power unit element has been used.

George Russell, Mercedes #63 - Required to start from the pit lane, due breach of Parc Fermé conditions.

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: