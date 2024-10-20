F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA Grand Prix
Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio
The starting grid for the 2024 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix is set, and excitement is at an all-time high as Lando Norris lines up on pole position. After a brilliant performance in qualifying, Norris will be looking to capitalize on his advantage and take the fight to Max Verstappen, who starts alongside him on the front row. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will also be in the mix, locking out the second row, as they aim to upset the McLaren-Red Bull battle at the front.
With a blend of rookies and experienced drivers further down the grid, Sunday’s race at the Circuit of The Americas promises intense wheel-to-wheel action. Here’s how the grid lines up for the big race:
F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:32,330
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,361
|+0,031s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:32,652
|+0,322s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:32,740
|+0,410s
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:32,950
|+0,620s
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:33,018
|+0,688s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:33,309
|+0,979s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33,481
|+1,151s
|9
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|DNF
|-
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:33,506
|+1,176s
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:33,544
|+1,214s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:33,597
|+1,267s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:33,759
|+1,429s
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:34,051
|+1,721s
|15
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:34,062
|+1,732s
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:34,152
|+1,822s
|17
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:34,154
|+1,824s
|18
|24
|*Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:34,228
|+1,898s
|19
|30
|*Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|DNS
|-
|20
|63
|*George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32,974
|+0,644s
*Penalties:
- Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls #30 - Required to start from the back of the starting grid, deu to additional power unit elements have been used.
- Zhou Guanyu, Sauber #24, 5 place grid penalty, due to additional power unit element has been used.
- George Russell, Mercedes #63 - Required to start from the pit lane, due breach of Parc Fermé conditions.
