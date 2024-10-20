F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA Grand Prix

20 October 2024 by    2 min read

Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

The starting grid for the 2024 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix is set, and excitement is at an all-time high as Lando Norris lines up on pole position. After a brilliant performance in qualifying, Norris will be looking to capitalize on his advantage and take the fight to Max Verstappen, who starts alongside him on the front row. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will also be in the mix, locking out the second row, as they aim to upset the McLaren-Red Bull battle at the front.

With a blend of rookies and experienced drivers further down the grid, Sunday’s race at the Circuit of The Americas promises intense wheel-to-wheel action. Here’s how the grid lines up for the big race:

F1 Starting Grid 2024 USA GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,330
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32,361+0,031s
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:32,652+0,322s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,740+0,410s
581Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:32,950+0,620s
610Pierre GaslyAlpine1:33,018+0,688s
714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:33,309+0,979s
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:33,481+1,151s
911Sergio PérezRed BullDNF-
1022Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls1:33,506+1,176s
1127Nico HülkenbergHaas1:33,544+1,214s
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:33,597+1,267s
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:33,759+1,429s
1423Alex AlbonWilliams1:34,051+1,721s
1543Franco ColapintoWilliams1:34,062+1,732s
1677Valtteri BottasSauber1:34,152+1,822s
1744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:34,154+1,824s
1824*Zhou GuanyuSauber1:34,228+1,898s
1930*Liam LawsonRacing BullsDNS-
2063*George RussellMercedes1:32,974+0,644s

*Penalties:

  • Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls #30 - Required to start from the back of the starting grid, deu to  additional power unit elements have been used.
  • Zhou Guanyu, Sauber #24, 5 place grid penalty, due to additional power unit element has been used.
  • George Russell, Mercedes #63 - Required to start from the pit lane, due breach of Parc Fermé  conditions.

