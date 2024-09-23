2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix Analysis by Peter Windsor

Lando Norris dazzled under the Singapore lights, delivering a masterclass in precision and pace for McLaren-Mercedes. From the drop of the flag to the final lap, the young Briton was in complete control, showcasing why he's one of the brightest stars on the grid. Singapore’s typically chaotic night race was unusually calm, with no Safety Car appearances to shake things up, but the lack of drama didn’t stop Norris from putting on a stellar performance.

Starting strong, Lando quickly found himself a few seconds ahead of Red Bull-Honda’s Max Verstappen. But when his engineer asked for a bigger gap, Norris didn’t just open it — he unleashed a blistering pace that saw him pull out an astonishing 18-second lead. It was a performance that left fans in awe and demonstrated the kind of finesse that separates the good from the great.

Behind him, Max Verstappen couldn’t match the McLaren's pace but secured second place, keeping Red Bull in the fight. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri brought home a brilliant third place, ensuring McLaren locked in an impressive one-three finish. George Russell came home in fourth for Mercedes, while Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five for Ferrari.

In the end, it was a race of mechanical mastery and strategic brilliance, with McLaren and Norris leading the charge. For a race with no Safety Cars, it was still one for the memory books, as Peter Windsor reflects on this unforgettable night in the city that never sleeps.

