2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix Animated Timelapse
23 September 2024 by    1 min read

Rewatch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 Formula 1 Season.

It was the one with:

  • Nothing happened until lap 15, when Albon retired the Williams due to a cooling issue.
  • No safety car was deployed.
  • Norris drove away from Pole to a 30 sec. lead on Verstappen.
  • Ricciardo (probably) drove his last F1 race and took away 1 point from Norris by driving the fastest lap of the race in lap 60.
  • Norris almost threw away the win by hitting the barrier 3 times.
  • Verstappen finished 2nd his best result in Singapore.
  • Verstappen got punished by the FIA for using foul language during press conference.

