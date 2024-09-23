2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix Animated Timelapse
Rewatch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 Formula 1 Season.
It was the one with:
- Nothing happened until lap 15, when Albon retired the Williams due to a cooling issue.
- No safety car was deployed.
- Norris drove away from Pole to a 30 sec. lead on Verstappen.
- Ricciardo (probably) drove his last F1 race and took away 1 point from Norris by driving the fastest lap of the race in lap 60.
- Norris almost threw away the win by hitting the barrier 3 times.
- Verstappen finished 2nd his best result in Singapore.
- Verstappen got punished by the FIA for using foul language during press conference.
