2024 Singapore F1 Grand Prix Animated Timelapse

Rewatch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 Formula 1 Season.

It was the one with:

Nothing happened until lap 15, when Albon retired the Williams due to a cooling issue.

No safety car was deployed.

Norris drove away from Pole to a 30 sec. lead on Verstappen.

Ricciardo (probably) drove his last F1 race and took away 1 point from Norris by driving the fastest lap of the race in lap 60.

Norris almost threw away the win by hitting the barrier 3 times.

Verstappen finished 2nd his best result in Singapore.

Verstappen got punished by the FIA for using foul language during press conference.

