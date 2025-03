Formula 1 is preparing to embark into a new, exciting era of technical regulations in the 2026 F1 season.

In this video, you will see technical analysis about the upcoming 2026 F1 rules. The insights come from former F1 team manager and journalist Peter Windsor and technical journalist/illustrator Craig Scarborough.

Enjoy!

