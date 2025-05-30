Ferrari & Charles Leclerc: The Making of the Capsule Collection
Take a look at this video from Ferrari explaining the creation of Charles Leclerc's Capsule fashion collection.
Ferrari explained the idea: "The Ferrari x Charles Leclerc capsule comes to life in a behind-the-scenes journey through identity, dialogue and style.
"Co-created by Charles Leclerc and Creative Director Rocco Iannone, the limited edition captures the balance between Leclerc’s world and Ferrari’s design legacy."
Enjoy!
